Dubai Economy Invites Local Business Community to Join ‘National Season’

Business community encouraged to highlight their success and contributions on #proudcontributor

Celebrations include competitions, heritage workshops and an exhibition by e-Traders

Dubai Economy has announced the celebrations of the ‘National Season’ , which kicked off in November, with a series of social events and competitions for its employees and the business community, to mark the 46th UAE National Day and the UAE Flag Day.

In light of the significance of the local private sector, the ‘National Season’ started with a social media campaign under the hashtag #proudcontributor, inviting businesses to share their success stories and how they contributed to the development of the UAE, hoist the national flag in appropriate locations, and contribute towards events and activities that promote social engagement and embody the spirit of the Union.

Businesses will collect points for the best display of national identity and heritage across their premises during the ‘National Season.’ Videos, pictures and celebrations can be posted on Instagram and twitter under the hashtag #proudcontributor.

“Dubai Economy is keen to celebrate events of national significance which are close to the heart of every citizen as well as resident in the UAE who have unwavering loyalty and love towards the founding father of the nation, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” Mariam Al Afridi, Director of Government Communication Department in Dubai Economy, said expressing gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai as well as all Supreme Council members in the UAE.

Dubai Economy is also organising a competition for its staff members as part of the National Season, encouraging them to decorate their respective office premises in national colours. The competition is aimed to promote team spirit and solidarity among employees while also enabling them to express their patriotism and happiness on the occasion.

“The competition serves to strengthen the feelings of national identity and relationship among employees, in line with the vision of our leadership and the national strategy to foster a generation proud of its heritage and achievements,” added Al Afridi.

As part of the celebrations, a fleet of food trucks owned by members of Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, are parked in the courtyard of the Business Village, serving different varieties of fast food and popular UAE cuisine.

A series of arts & craft workshops have also been organsied to revive interest in the traditions and folklore of the UAE. An exhibition of products from e-Traders, authorised by Dubai Economy to conduct business across social media, is among the highlights of the celebration. A range of goods including clothes, perfumes, food, and heritage products are on display at the exhibition.

The event calendar also includes visits to various museums and heritage sites across the UAE, including the Union Museum in Dubai, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Lulu Museum in Dubai, Al Muwaji Palace in Al Ain, Islamic Museum of Sharjah and the Sarrouk, Petra and Horse museums in Dubai. Dubai Economy has also participated in the ‘One Million Signatures of Loyalty to the Nation’ initiative sponsored by Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club in connection with the 46th UAE National Day.