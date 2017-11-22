Most People Plan to Start Their Black Friday Shopping at 3:29 pm

Groupon finds that most people plan to start their Black Friday shopping at 3:29 p.m. on Thanksgiving! Surprisingly, the survey also found that people don’t want to brave store crowds over the long holiday shopping weekend.

Groupon is this season a holiday shopping destination that offers everything from the latest gadgets to personalized gifts to amazing local experiences. Therefore, the brand asked 2,000 people when they plan to begin their holiday shopping this weekend and found that most people plan to start checking off lists before they’ve even finished their turkey––3:29 p.m. on Thanksgiving!

While people identified their estimated Black Friday shopping starting time, survey participants aren’t necessarily looking forward to it. According to the results, stubbing a toe, watching a kid’s movie, getting a root canal, sleeping on the bus past your stop or losing your place in line at the DMV were identified as the top things people would rather experience than braving store crowds over the long weekend.

The survey, conducted by market researchers OnePoll and commissioned by Groupon, also found that not wanting to fight the crowds, having enough time, getting the day off work, being able to get everything home and finding someone to watch the kids were stated as the biggest obstacles to Black Friday shopping.

“Getting something for everyone on your list doesn’t have to be so hard,” said Aaron Cooper, president of North America, Groupon. “Whether your family and friends prefer getting stuff, doing stuff or both, you can give them everything for less through Groupon.”

