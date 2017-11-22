New Roku Streaming Stick+ Black Friday Deal Revealed

Roku Inc. is offering a deep holiday discount on the new and award-winning Roku Streaming Stick+ across online stores for the Black Friday weekend. The Roku Streaming Stick+, which is great for high-performance portability 1, 4K and HDR TVs and TVs further from a router, regularly retails for $69.99. During Black Friday weekend, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is available for $49.99 for a limited time. The offer will run through Monday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT, while supplies last.

Roku streaming devices feature:

Roku OS 8, the company’s newest built-for-TV operating system

Access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes plus more than 5,000 channels and cross-channel search across hundreds of top streaming channels for movies, TV shows, actors and directors, sorted by price so users can see where content is free or available for the lowest cost

The Roku Channel, a new streaming channel exclusively on the Roku platform giving customers free access to a collection of top films and more, plus the Roku 4K Spotlight channel available on Roku devices with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision™ compatibility, making it easy to find and enjoy your favorite programs in stunning color

An easy to use remote control for simple navigation plus the free Roku Mobile App for iOS or Android offers mobile access to key features such as Private Listening, Roku Search, Roku Feed, Remote Control, Play on Roku and more

This holiday season, Roku is offering its most complete lineup of streaming players, making it easy to find a device that meets the needs of every streamer. In addition to the Roku Streaming Stick+ Black Friday deal and Roku TVs, customers can choose from the Roku Express ($24.99), perfect for first-time streamers, secondary TVs and easy gifting; the Roku Streaming Stick ($49.99), meant for travelers or wall-mounted TVs.

