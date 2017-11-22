Macy’s Black Friday Deals + Bonus Diamond Earrings

The holidays are a time when Macy’s truly shines amongst popular designer goods retailers. As the season of gifting gets underway, Macy’s offers shoppers special holiday experiences they look forward to all year – celebration of holiday traditions, Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping, and the beloved Believe campaign where millions of children send their letters to Santa.

In addition, this year Macy’s offers rewards to shoppers. If you spend over $50, you qualify for sterling silver diamond earrings gift.

Shopping starts here: macys.com/blackfriday

So whether it’s stocking up on Christmas gifts for family and loved ones for the holidays or finding something special for yourself, Macy’s is the place to shop Black Friday and Cyber Week with phenomenal deals on the best items and brands in home, fashion, beauty and tech.

In particular, we recommend Michael Kors handbags, Tommy Hilfiger sweaters and Martha Stewart’s home collection.

It is easy to shop the way you live, through the app on the go or on macys.com on desktops. You can browse the Macy’s Black Friday deals during any hour of the day and from any place.

The following are a sampling of the amazing doorbusters available on Black Friday, while supplies last:

For Him, Her and Home

$29.99 diamond earrings with any purchase of $50 or more

75 percent off select sport coats and overcoats

50 percent off select holiday tops and sweaters

$19.99 jeans

60 percent off select infants’ and kids’ styles

40 percent off select boots and shoes

$10 beauty products from brands like Urban Decay, Origins, Clinique, and more

50 percent off Crux kitchen electrics

65 percent off select holiday ornaments and dinnerware

$29.99 sheet sets

60 percent to 75 percent off Samsonite

Tech and Toys

$70 off Apple Watch Series 1

$69.99 Brookstone Cat Headphones

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot

$17.99 Dream Vision Virtual Reality

$99.99 Fitbit Charge 2

$89.99 JBL 3 Charge Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

60 percent Off Protocol Drones

60 percent off Polaroid Bluetooth Headphones

50 percent off FAO Schwarz

$15.99 Karaoke Microphone

50 percent off remote control cars

$4.99 gifts for kids and babies from brands like Melissa & Doug, Mattel, and more

FREE (after Mail-in Rebate*)

Cyber Week kicks off Sunday, Nov. 26 with great savings through Wednesday, Nov. 29. Plus, with free shipping online with a $25 purchase on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, shoppers will be excited to take advantage of the awesome savings. Some highlights include:

65 percent off select family pajamas

60 percent off select wool-blend coats

40 percent to 60 percent off select cold-weather accessories

Buy 1, Get 1 Free select shoes and boots

FREE 4-piece Prada Candy gift set with any large spray purchase from the Prada Candy fragrance collection

FREE 3-piece Marc Jacobs Daisy gift set with any large spray purchase from the Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance collection

$25 Michael Kors For Men Eau de Toilette Spray

65 percent off select kids’ sleepwear

70 percent off select designer suits and suit separate sets

50 percent to 70 percent off select men’s footwear

60 percent to 70 percent off all select mattress pads, feather beds, and fiber beds

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Fiesta dinnerware

Additional Ways to Save Time and Money

On top of these extraordinary specials, shoppers can save even more with the new Macy’s Star Rewards program. Gold and Platinum Macy’s cardholders get free shipping and all Star Rewards members save 25 percent on select merchandise with star passes any day they choose.

You can view a full list of specials online at macys.com/blackfriday and add favorites to their list, which is available via desktop, mobile device and tablet. You can also create custom tags to organize recipients, sign up for reminders and shop straight from your list all Thanksgiving Day on macys.com.

Macy’s best-in-class mobile app is the perfect shopping sidekick for Black Friday deals. Download before the big day to check store directories and hours, scan barcodes in store and access instant price check, availability or even order the item on the spot and have it shipped home. Plus, take a photo through the app of a style you’re looking for, and find it or something similar in a flash!