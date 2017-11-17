Amazon Black Friday Deals Sneak Peek

More than 30 Amazon Black Friday Deals of The Day

Save up to 35% on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture; Premium brand 40-inch smart TV only $279.99; Echo Dot only $29.99 – the lowest price ever!

Deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs, including startups in the Amazon Launchpad Amazon Exclusives

Amazon is offering a sneak peek of its plans for Black Friday and, with deals across 30 categories, there is something for everyone this holiday. Now through Black Friday, customers will find deals on items including toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, sporting goods, and more, in addition to Amazon Devices and products from small businesses and entrepreneurs, at amazon.com/blackfriday. Customers can expect to find incredible deals across a wide selection of top holiday products throughout the duration of the “Turkey 5” – those five popular shopping days starting at midnight PT on Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday. Black Friday will feature more than 30 Deals of the Day and thousands of Lightning Deals. Customers will find new deals every day, all season long.

Discover all of the great Amazon Black Friday deals at amazon.com/blackfriday or shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App (to download, visit amazon.com/mobileapps from your mobile browser). Customers shopping with the Amazon App can also set Watch a Deal alerts to ensure they never miss out on a hot holiday product, and even use AR view, a new augmented reality feature, to view thousands of items in their space before they buy. Voice Shoppers can shop select Black Friday deals, starting as early as 5pm PT, Wednesday, Nov. 22 – just ask Alexa.

All Amazon customers can choose from more than one hundred million items that are eligible for free shipping this holiday and all year long. This includes eligible orders of $25 or more shipped by Amazon, as well as free shipping offers from small business and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.

The deals included below will be available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.com/blackfriday or on the Amazon App.

Amazon Devices

Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99

Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99

Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99

Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)

Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99

Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98

Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10

Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99

Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99

Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99

Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99

Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99

32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99

49-inch 4k TV, only $159.99

Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products

Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives

Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop

Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard

Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more

Save up to 25% on select 3D printers

Toys

Save up to 35% on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture

Save up to 40% on K’NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken’s Revenge Roller Coaster

Save up to 30% on select Crayola arts and crafts

Save up to 30% on select Paw Patrol toys

Save up to 50% on select Zoomer toys

Home Furnishings

Save up to 35% on select Thanksgiving and holiday décor

Save up to 40% on select mattresses, furniture and area rugs

Save up to 35% on select Rubbermaid products

Save up to 40% on select Thermos products

Smart Home

Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa

Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles

Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99 starting today

Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video

Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books