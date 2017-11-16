Emaar Hospitality Group First in UAE To Employ Apple Pay

Emaar Hospitality Group leads the market in providing the simple and secure private payment method from Apple for guests

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality & leisure business of Emaar Properties PJSC, today marked its industry leadership for the region with the addition of Apple Pay, a new way to pay, underlining the organisation’s focus on leveraging the latest in digital technology to provide superior, convenient and flexible guest experiences.

A transformational leader in mobile payments, Apple Pay is an easy, secure and private way to make transactions that are fast and convenient. The new service is available for guests across all three hotel brands of Emaar Hospitality Group, including Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, covering all 11 operational hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai. The service will be extended to all upcoming properties of Emaar Hospitality Group.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “The addition of Apple Pay as a new and convenient way to pay underlines our commitment to draw on the latest digital technologies and solutions to enhance the guest experience. Over the past months, we have invested in several significant technological advancements that add value to our guests. Apple Pay will be a value-added convenience that is in tune with the aspirations of the new generation of tech-savvy travelers.”

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When guests use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on their device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all the rewards and beneﬁts offered by credit and debit cards. Guests using Apple Pay at check-in can simply use an iPhone or Apple Watch to pay at the contactless reader at the front desk. There will be no additional need to provide a physical credit card upon check-in.

Other benefits of using Apple Pay at an Emaar Hospitality Group outlet include easy purchase of spa treatments, golf or equestrian activities and food & beverage. Participating outlets include Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Marina, Address Dubai Mall, Address Montgomerie, and Palace Downtown under Address Hotels + Resorts; Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown under Vida Hotels and Resorts; as well as the four Rove Hotels in central locations across the city – Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre Rove Healthcare City and Rove Trade Centre.

When paying in stores and hospitality locations, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch. For more information on Apple Pay, visit: www.apple.com/ae/apple-pay/