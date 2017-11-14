Dubai Design District Hosts Major Events During Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design District (d3) plays host to the third edition of Dubai Design Week, one of the most anticipated annual events on the international design calendar. Growing in size, this year’s event takes place in the Design Quarter from November 13-18, 2017. The line-up features over 200 events, including talks by well-known industry personalities, exhibitions, workshops, tours, design market, pop-ups, music performances, innovation awards, interactive installations and gourmet offers.

d3 is an iconic design destination encompassing interior, fashion, food and lifestyle. For the third year running, the Design Quarter has been transformed into a wonderland where VIP guests, international designers, industry experts, connoisseurs, members of the media, trade representatives have converged to appreciate, showcase, share, network, inspire and champion design as a way of life.

Several design showrooms are launching their retail space in d3 during the design week, including Obegi, Driade, IV showroom and East Wing Gallery as well as many of the district’s creative offices comprising architects, designers and artists are open to the public through the event. Visitors can also enjoy a number of public art installations around the community spaces in d3.

Sass Brown, Dean of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), talks about the next phase of the Creative Community, in addition to holding seminars on the future of design, career options and portfolio building for aspiring creative professionals.

d3’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, says: “d3 is delighted to be the strategic partner and host of this year’s Dubai Design Week. Now in its third season, this event celebrates design from across the region and further afield, whilst also showcasing the future of design through students’ work at the Global Grad Show. There are more than 50 d3 creative partners and retailers participating in this year’s event, and we are proud to announce the opening of an additional five design retailers this week. It is events like this that truly position d3 as a destination for design”.

A few highlights of the event include:

Talks by well-known designers:

Sir David Adjaye in conversation with Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi (November 13, 7-8pm) – Award-winning British architect Sir David Adjaye, whose recent projects include the Oslo Peace Centre, Norway, talks to Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, well-known Arab cultural affairs expert and commentator about his creative approach to design, communicating with clients and his sources of inspiration.

British designers Patrick Fredrikson and Ian Stallard (November 14, 7-8pm) – The avant-garde designer duo whose works have garnered commercial and critical success talk about the intersection of art and design at Swarovski Creative Centre.

Christopher Guy (November 17, 5:30-8:30pm) – Luxury furniture designer of the eponymously named brand shares his views on the future of design and the co-existence of retail venues and online shopping.

Exhibitions and installations:

Prologue (November 13-18) – Designer duo Frederikson Stallard’s sculptural crystal installation for Swarovski blurs the boundaries between art and design.

Heritage Re-imagined (November 13-18) – Presented by Etqaan Designs, the exhibition features contemporary interpretations of heritage-inspired furniture by talented Emirati designers, Alia Mazrooei and Roudha Al Shamsi.

Mid-Century Modern Designers (November 13-18) – MCML Studio showcases pieces by French Mid-Century Modern designers and artists, such as, Pierre Guariche, Olivier Mourgue, Alain Richard and Jacques Pouchain.

Openest (November 13-18) – Milan-based Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola’s functional yet playful collection for Haworth redefines urban living.

The Dock (November 13-18) – UAE’s well-known design retailer Nakkash Gallery’s installation, The Dock, conceptualised by Omar Nakkash presents a nautical theme through an outdoor living set-up.

Silent Call (November 13-18) – Khalid Shafar’s collaboration with Czech brand Lasvit results in a chandelier inspired by five iconic mosques from Russia, Malaysia, Germany, UAE and Denmark.

Jungle One (November 13-18) – Curated by Super Studio, the iconic Magis Spun chairs by Thomas Heatherwick and Chair One by Konstantin Grcic, enhance the designscape of the public spaces.

Middle East Design Now! (November 14-17) – This nomadic exhibition curated by Suzanne Trocme explores the interpretation of traditional materials and methods in a modern context by artists and designers in the Middle East. It was originally launched at London Design Week showcasing the works of 18 designers across the region including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

Vitality (November 14-18) ­­– An art installation by Emirati artist Zeinab Al Hashemi at the Montroi store, which is made up of 60 gargours (metal fish nets).

Abdul Rahim Salem, Solo Exhibition (Until December 19) – Regarded as one of UAE’s leading artists, whose works are represented by major arts institutions such as The Guggenheim New York and Abu Dhabi, Centre Pompidou and Tate Modern, Salem’s solo exhibition at Citizen E art gallery is a tribute to his best friend and mentor, Hassan Sharif.

Pop-ups

Super Design Market (November 13-18) – Browse through this fun pop-up retail concept, which features curated international brands that have limited or no retail presence in Dubai yet.

An evening with Roberto Palomba (November 14) – Discover limited-edition pieces by famous designers such as Philippe Starck and Fabio Novembre, presented by Roberto Palomba, one of Italy’s most well-known product designers, at the Driade pop-up gallery.

TLH Pop-up (November 14-17) Hosted by The Lighthouse concept store and restaurant at Downtown Design, this innovative pop-up serves as a 360-degree design experience and combines the very elements that signify The Lighthouse’s creative spirit: Chef Izu Ani’s Mediterranean-inspired menu, live sets by Mykonos-based resident DJ John Hanlidis and a selection of exclusive design objects curated by creative director Layla Aldabbagh.

Toy Design: From Concept to Commercial (November 17-18) – Interact with regional toy and games designers from UAE and Saudi Arabia, who share their sketches and products at this pop-up by speciality store Klug Educational Toys & Play.

Ripe Design Market (November 17-18) – Visit the region’s finest local start-ups, small businesses comprising of designers, trendsetters, tastemakers and culinary artisans.

Colour your appetite (November 18) – Emirati entrepreneur Fatima Al Shirawi and Michelin star chef Udo Moreau join hands to bring this special dinner experience based on colour therapy at Molecule restaurant. The restaurant is also offering great deals on food and beverage throughout the design week. Visitors can enjoy live music performances, art installations and interactive talks with artists.