60 Top Golfers, Global Media, 65,000 Spectators in Dubai This Week

65,000 spectators, 60 top golfers and hundreds of global media – Jumeirah Golf Estates and the European Tour share an insight into what it takes to host the ninth DP World Tour Championship

As Jumeirah Golf Estates prepares to welcome 65,000 fans, 60 of the world’s top golfers and more than 200 global press to the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai the season finale of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, the leading residential golf community lifts the curtain on the preparation required to host a truly global sporting event in Dubai.

As the tournament takes place for the ninth time, Jumeirah Golf Estates is poised to again host the season-ending finale from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 November – kick starting preparations across the entire community as the sporting world shifts its gaze to the climax of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

The Championship Village will offer wider range of food and beverage outlets than ever before plus a brand new trick shot artist, Paul Barrington. Spectators can try out their hand at DP World’s six-hole mini golf challenge or practice their skills around world famous landmarks in the DP World Around the World Challenge.

With at least 65,000 golf fans expected to attend the 4-day tournament, the Championship Village, 4 grandstands, 7 hospitality chalets, 4 giant TV screens and 11 scoreboards have been under construction for the past 8 weeks to ensure all spectators have a first class experience.

Throughout the tournament 70 Jumeirah Golf Estates’ groundskeepers, under the direction of Mark Tupling, diligently attend daily to over 7,675 yards of the award-winning18-hole Earth course to ensure the fairways and greens are in pristine condition to play championship golf.

For the unlucky players, there are a total of 99 bunkers on the 72 par 18 hole Earth course.

There are over 1,500 irrigation sprinklers keeping the course in pristine condition.

The tournament offers seating on the first, ninth, 17th and 18th holes brings the total number of grandstand seats to 1,832.

US$13,000,000 of prize money from the DP World Tour Championship prize fund (US$8,000,000) and a Race to Dubai Bonus Pool (US$5,000,000).

Nearly 21,000 VIP guests will enjoy the spacious 2,475 m2 hospitality pavilion with breakfast, lunch and tea, the best view on Earth overlooking the 18thhole and the Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse.

Over 200 chefs are preparing to serve over 15,000 meals to players, spectators and tournament staff throughout the week.

31,920 forks will be used and washed just feeding the officials and players

Over 1,490 rehydration drinks will be drunk by the players during the course of the tournament week

Over 1,700 pieces of fruit where taken from the first and 10th tee by the players and their caddies last year during tournament week

253 DP World Tour Championship volunteers will descend on Jumeirah Golf Estates to help manage the crowds at the UAE’s most popular golf event under the leadership of Chief Marshal Jenni Hoskins – 150 UAE residents, 103 international, 173 men, 75 women, 169 returning volunteers, 84 new volunteers and 18 have participated in all 9 tournaments.

Under the leadership of Andrew Morley over 100 students from GEMS Wellington International School will provide scoring support to help keep track of all the birdies, eagles and albatrosses shot by some of the best golfers in the world.

Away from the sporting action, 14 Dubai-favoUrites are building pop-up restaurants and bars in the Championship Village including NKD Pizza, Melt, and Baskin Robbins.

Over 500 tournament staff from the European Tour, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tour Productions, hostesses and security.

By the end of the 2017 DP World Tour Championship, US$450,000 will have been raised for tournament charities Friends of Cancer Patients and Special Needs Foundation over the past 8 years.

1,844 hours of tournament TV coverage shot by 138 TV crew will be beamed into 486 million homes around the world. An additional 30 mins of live TV coverage will be shown this year on both Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th for the final two rounds.

Abdulaziz Bukhatir, Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Executive Director Corporate Services said: “It’s a privilege to host this exciting tournament. This is the ninth year and we’re looking forward to another great week.

“We believe we have created an unrivalled sport and lifestyle community for our residents and hosting the DP World Tour Championship gives us a wonderful opportunity to showcase our development to the thousands of spectators who visit the event and the millions more watching around the world.

“This tournament is great for Dubai in general as it really puts the emirate’s footprint on the world map.”

Nick Tarratt, Director European Tour International – Dubai Office said “With the top 60 players in the Race to Dubai competing in the European Tour’s US$8 million season-ending event this week, the eyes of golf fans around the globe will be focused on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Since the inaugural event in 2009 the DP World Tour Championship has become one of world golf’s true flagship events and with the help of our wonderful sponsors and exemplary host venue, the 65,000 fans who come through the gates can expect not only top quality golf, but a five-star spectator experience for all the family.”