European Tour’s Top 60 Players Will Travel in Chauffeur Driven BMWs

BMW-AGMC has been helping to drive the success of the European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship for the past eight years and the company is lending its support to the prestigious US$8 million tournament, taking place at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 November, for the eighth time.

BMW is also Official Car of the European Tour, title sponsor of the BMW PGA Championship and the BMW International Open as well as European team partner for The Ryder Cup.

European Tour’s top 60 players will travel to and from Jumeirah Golf Estates in style in chauffeur driven BMWs.

Visitors will also have the chance to explore AGMC’s new fleet of electric plug-in hybrid vehicles, the iPerformance range which will be on display during the tournament.

There will be a big incentive for any player to make a hole-in-one on the par-three 17th in the shape of the stunning BMW i8 which will be awarded to anyone who achieves the feat.

Stathis I Stathis, Managing Director, Albatha Automotive Group, holding company of BMW-AGMC, BMW Group importer in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, said: “AGMC is delighted to once again be supporting the prestigious European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship for the ninth year running. This year our partnership is particularly exciting as players could be driving home in the iconic BMW i8, our famous plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, if they make a hole-in-one.”

He continued: “It is an honor for AGMC to continue to be chosen as the automotive brand to provide the transport for some of the world’s most successful sporting talents, and we wish them all the best in the tournament.”