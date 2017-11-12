Black Friday Worthy Offer on a Five Star Hotel in Maldives

Relax in Paradise with 50% off at Dusit Thani Maldives

Just in time for booking winter holiday trips, the renowned for its sophisticated luxurious experiences Dusit Thani hotel chain has launched a special offer that is truly hard to resist.

Holidaymakers can avail fifty percent discount when they book stays in the unrivaled luxury of a private island in the Maldives where personalized service comes as standard. That is not all. In addition to the special discount on the hotel rates, travelers can also benefit of the special prices for Half Board, from now until 26 December 2017. Last call for reservations is 20 December. Don’t miss out!

Privileges:

50% discount on Bed & Breakfast rates

FULL Dusit Gold benefits

Children under 12 stay and dine free

15% discount on Devarana Spa A La Carte treatments

25% discount on photo studio packages

Special price for Half Board at The Market at USD 80 per person (dinner buffet)

Special price for Half Board Dine Around at USD 120 per person (a choice of dinner buffet at The Market, a la carte dinner at Sea Grill, or a la carte dinner at Benjarong)

Special price for Full Board Dine Around at USD 160 per person( a choice of dinner buffet at The Market, a la carte lunch and dinner at Sea Grill or Benjarong)

Special price for Roundtrip Domestic Flight Transfers at USD 215 per person

Terms & Conditions

Minimum stay of 2 nights is required

Any third person staying in a villa will pay standard extra person charges but they will be entitled to the same privileges as above.

Food Beverage: Only valid on selected Food & Beverage menus. Not applicable on special F&B events, promotions, In-villa-dining, borderless dining experiences.

Compulsory supplement applies for gala dinner on 24 December (Christmas Eve)

Transfers rates are inclusive of Tourism, Goods and Service tax.

Offer is not applicable to any existing reservations, name changes or re-booking

This offer cannot be combined with any other promotions.

Hotel reserves the right to amend or cancel the offer at any time and will adjudicate in the event of any disputes.