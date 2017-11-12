Black Friday Worthy Offer: Five Star Holiday in Maldives

Just in time for booking winter holiday trips, the renowned for its sophisticated luxurious experiences Dusit Thani has launched a special offer that is truly hard to resist.

Holidaymakers can avail fifty percent discount when they book stays in the unrivaled luxury of a private island in the Maldives where personalized service comes as standard. That is not all! In addition to the special discount on the hotel rates, travelers can also benefit of special prices for Half Board, from now until 26 December 2017.

Last call for reservations is 20 December. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stay at Dusit Thani Maldives!

Privileges:

50% discount on Bed & Breakfast rates

FULL Dusit Gold benefits

Children under 12 stay and dine free

15% discount on Devarana Spa A La Carte treatments

25% discount on photo studio packages

Special price for Half Board at The Market at USD 80 per person (dinner buffet)

Special price for Half Board Dine Around at USD 120 per person (a choice of dinner buffet at The Market, a la carte dinner at Sea Grill, or a la carte dinner at Benjarong)

Special price for Full Board Dine Around at USD 160 per person( a choice of dinner buffet at The Market, a la carte lunch and dinner at Sea Grill or Benjarong)

Special price for Roundtrip Domestic Flight Transfers at USD 215 per person

Terms & Conditions