Race to Dubai’s Top 60 Set for Luxury Stay at Atlantis, The Palm

The top 60 players on The European Tour’s Race to Dubai will once again be welcomed and accommodated in style when they touch down in the emirate for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship with Atlantis, The Palm acting as Official Hotel for the tournament labeled ‘The Greatest Week on Earth.’

To be staged on Earth course at Jumeirah Golf from 16 to 19 November, the DP World Tour Championship is now in its ninth consecutive year of partnership with the famous five-star property and the resort will once again use its global profile to help support golf in the UAE and promote the sport to its international guests and visitors.

“Atlantis, The Palm has enjoyed a hugely successful partnership with the DP World Tour Championship since The Race to Dubai was launched in 2009 and we are extremely proud to be the event’s Official Hotel for the ninth year in succession and for the next three years until 2019” said Serge Zaalof, Chief Operating Officer for Atlantis Resorts & Residences.

“As the finale of The Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship is one of the biggest golfing occasions in the calendar and continues to feature many of the biggest names in the sport. It is our pleasure to welcome the players and their families for what will be a true celebration of the golfing season and the opportunity to enjoy our world-class resort and its attractions.”

As well as hosting the competing players and their families, Atlantis, The Palm also hosted the thrilling Race to Atlantis initiative on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in October.

Competitors included VIP guests and clients of Atlantis who competed for a selection of fantastic prizes including a luxury stay at Atlantis, The Palm, golf equipment from TaylorMade and BMW whilst the winning team claimed two slots in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-AM. Atlantis, The Palm will also host the Championship Beach Party and the European Tour’s end of season Race to Dubai party at Nasimi Beach Club.

Nick Tarratt, Director of European Tour International Dubai Office said: “Having such a beautiful hotel as Atlantis, The Palm, as our Official Hotel is certainly a popular choice with the players who combine challenging in the DP World Tour Championship with a relaxing family break away from the golf course.

“Since the tournament was first staged in 2009 we have enjoyed a special relationship with Atlantis, The Palm and they remain one of the tournaments key partners. The hotel offers something for everyone with attractions such as Dolphin Bay, Aquaventure Waterpark and the Lost Chambers Aquarium which makes it ideal for the player’ families to enjoy themselves. It’s a fantastic way to end a great season.”