Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Now Works in Over 100 Countries

The new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, a streaming media player that provides simple and fast access to thousands of movies, TV shows, apps, and games. Starting today, the device is available for purchase in more than 100 countries and territories around the world including Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. In addition, customers can set their default language as Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German, or English.

Last year, Amazon Prime Video become available to customers globally. Going forward, Amazon now made the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition available to new customers around the world. This makes streaming content from apps like Prime Video fast and easy.

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition offers easy access to popular content from multiple providers, including Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video members will get unlimited access to critically acclaimed shows like The Tick, American Gods, and The Man in the High Castle as well as The Grand Tour Season 2, premiering December 8, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, coming in 2018.

Performance

The streaming media player comes with a quad-core processor and 1 GB of memory for a fast and fluid streaming experience, as well as 8 GB of storage for apps and games. It also features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and offers support for High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) for great 1080p HD streaming. Customers can also enjoy rich cinematic surround sound with Dolby Audio.

Easy Set-up and Use

The device easily connects to your HDTV’s HDMI port. Simply plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and start streaming in minutes. Plus, the portable design allows customers to watch their favorite shows even while away from home.

Availability

Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is available for purchase today from Amazon.com and will begin shipping tomorrow to more than 100 countries around the world. It is available for purchase locally in Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. In addition, the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition will be coming soon to Brazil and Mexico.

For a full list of countries and territories where the new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is sold, please visit: www.amazon.com/firetvstickbasicedition.

*Content availability varies by country.