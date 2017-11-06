Dubai Shopping Festival Dates Revealed

Dubai is all set to celebrate the 23rd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, from 26 December to 27 January 2018, providing visitors the opportunity to enjoy a rewarding shopping experience, as well as even more chances to win prizes and entertainment for all the family.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the latest edition of DSF will feature a number of retail promotions and sales offering unbeatable deals and discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as the opportunity to win amazing prizes from luxury cars and gold to cash at the daily mega raffles.

Unique experiences await families this DSF in line with the three pillars of the festival – Shopping, Entertainment and Winnings – including concerts by international and regional stars, spectacular fireworks shows and a range of free-to-attend family-oriented activities in malls, and retail activations themed under Beauty & Perfume, Gold & Jewellery, and Apparel & Fashion platforms.