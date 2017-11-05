Watching Horror Movies Can Help You Lose Weight

Next time you skip the fitness class, embrace your lazy side and choose a horror movie from Amazon Video for an easy workout.

New research by the University of Westminster reveals watching 90 minutes of an adrenaline-inducing movie can burn an average of 113 calories, about the equivalent of what would be melted during a 30-minute walk.

The scarier the movie, the more calories burned. The movie that slashed the most calories (184) was the iconic 1980s film, “The Shining,” followed by “Jaws” with 161 calories and “The Exorcist” with 158 calories.

Funded by lovefilm.com, a movie rental company, researchers showed study participants notorious scary movies and monitored their heart rate, oxygen intake and carbon dioxide output. According to researchers, the heart rate spikes while watching a frightening film and creates a surge of adrenaline.

Beyond the fearsome flicks mentioned above, other good picks for a quality couch workout include “Saw,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Paranormal Activity,” “The Blair Witch Project,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”