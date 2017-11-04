On The Market: One of a Kind Penthouse with Burj Khalifa View

The most amazing penthouse in Dubai, fit for royals and superstars, now has come on the market for rent. Call +971 4 4223500 to inquire for reference EVO-R-8394.

Penthouse with Burj Khalifa View Living Room

This one of a kind home consists of four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a very spacious living room with an open plan kitchen with adjacent maid’s room. Stretching over 7,300 square feet, the penthouse opens into a spacious patio with a private swimming pool.

Occupants can enjoy unobstructed panoramic views towards Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline from every room, while the neighbourhood is renowned for boutique lifestyle opportunities.

