Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2017: Christmas Gifts with A Twist

A new holiday shopping season is just starting and the influx of incredible deals and noteworthy gift guides kicks off with no end in sight. Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Store is now open and AliExpress gears up for its 11.11 mega sale.

As in the past few years, Oprah Winfrey revealed her iconic “Favorite Things List” and we spotted a number of interesting Christmas gifts for all ages. Whether or not you’re looking for some fancy new kitchen cookware or some unusual Bluetooth speakers, there’s something in Oprah’s list for everyone.

This year, the Christmas gifts guide is 102 products deep, and if you take a look at Oprah’s page on Amazon, it’s easy to browse through the listed gifts based on categories, including tech and gifts for food lovers.

The full list of items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List can be viewed over here, but we’ve highlighted a few of the most intriguing or innovative products to help you choose wiser.

To be fair, you won’t find any amazing sale prices here, but if you’re looking for great Christmas gifts that have Oprah’s vaunted stamp of approval, the list is well worth exploring.

Oprah’s Favorite Things List top hit amongst parents and kids is My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker. Although it looks tiny and too cute for a device, the sound from one speaker fills the room, while if you pair two you can experience a sonic boom.

The price of $29.99 makes the mini speaker easily affordable Christmas gift which is also suitable for nearly everyone under twenty or even for grandparents who spend a lot time with their grandkids. This is our top choice from this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things List.

New year – new smile, or at least whiter, smarter, high cost and high tech maintenance smile. This is a Christmas gift for someone very close to you, someone who is young enough to figure out how to use it in a flash and who deserves a sophisticated personal care present.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric, Rechargeable toothbrush is now available in a few colors and slightly different designs. You can connect the device via bluetooth to a mobile app for more precise results.

The price starts at around $180 now, but during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last year we saw it even as low as $125. So, if this Christmas gift in on your shopping list, it might be better to wait until the fourth week of November.

We are Family! Yes, Pudus Unisex Classic Slipper Socks could be a warm Christmas gift for every member of your family. The slipper socks are available in three sizes and eleven designs. According to buyers reviews the sizes fit as expected.

The prices start from $12.99, which may be a little steep for a sleeper, having into consideration that you should order a few pairs. Nevertheless, these socks look so cute that the the smiles they will bring are worth the spend.