Amazon Black Friday Deals Store Kicks Off

The holiday shopping season starts now, a bit early, but right on time for thoughtful gift shopping.

The largest internet retailer just opened its Black Friday Deals Store, kicking off more than 50 days of holiday deals.

Meanwhile, Alibaba’s fast track online store AliExpress gears up for its 11.11 mega sale, which was said in previous year to surpass in revenues of Amazon‘s Black Friday sale.

This year, online shoppers at Amazon will find better deals than ever before on the hottest toys and gifts, and on all other products.

The easiest way to shop whenever you want is by using the Amazon App, which now includes a brand new augmented reality feature. The AR view lets you see how thousands of items look in their space before you buy.

Starting on November 8, Amazon Prime members (get a free 30-days trial here) will also have access to Amazon Key, the new service that will allow eligible packages to be securely delivered inside their homes without having to be there.

The Black Friday Deals Store is available at www.amazon.com/blackfriday.

Each day online shoppers will find new deals in various categories of products. The best Black Friday deals this year great deals on premium TVs from brands like LG, Samsung and Sony, as well as popular toys from LEGO, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, Paw Patrol, Star Wars and more.

A new trend when it comes to shopping on Amazon that is also promoted for offering additional discounts is the voice shopping. You can order by talking to Alexa tens of millions of Prime-eligible items, including many of the products available in the Black Friday Deals Store and featured in the 2017 Holiday Gift Guides. Available on the Alexa family of devices including Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, and Amazon Dash Wand, as well as screened devices such as the all-new Amazon Fire TV, all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet, Echo Show and soon to be released Echo Spot, it’s as simple as saying, “Alexa, order [product]” and Alexa will find a top-rated product that ships with Prime. Just say, “yes” to buy it. Changed your mind? No problem, any physical product purchased with your voice is eligible for free returns. If you are trying this option, you must be a Prime member with default payment and shipping information.