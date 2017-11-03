Amazon’s Alexa Got a New Celebrity Voice For The Holidays

Amazon’s Alexa just landed its first celebrity voice – and it’s none other than Oprah Winfrey!

There is a catch, though. While Oprah won’t respond to day-to-day questions like Alexa does, her voice is part of a holiday shopping promotion between her magazine, O: The Oprah Winfrey Magazine, and Amazon, where customers can shop her “Favorite Things List.”

According to a TechCrunch news report, to hear Oprah’s voice, Alexa users simply have to say, “Alexa, let’s shop Oprah’s favorite things.”

Oprah will then recommend one of her favorite products, and give you background on why she picked it this year. Alexa will then ask if you’d like to buy the product, and you can respond with “yes” or “no.” If the answer is “no,” Oprah will move on to the next item on the list.

Oprah’s magazine and Amazon have worked together over the past couple of years to co-promote her Favorite Things online and on mobile through a dedicated Amazon storefront, but this is the first time it has been offered through Alexa and the Echo line of smart speakers.

This year, there are 102 products on Oprah’s list, including a Samsung TV, a 25-pack of Julep lipsticks, waterproof snow boots from Sorel, Emu slipper sandals, Oprah’s new book The Wisdom of Sundays, frozen wild blueberries, Monochrome bicycles, the Gourmia automatic healthy frozen dessert maker and many other items. There are also returning favorites, such as the Philips Sonicare toothbrush, Casa Dragones tequila, Beats earphones, butter LONDON nail polish and more.