Amazon’s Prime Exclusives Phones Lineup Now Includes LG

LG Electronics is joining Amazon‘s Prime Exclusives Phones lineup with four unlocked devices, starting at just $149.99 for Prime members. (Try Prime for free) The flagship LG G6 and LG G6+ devices, as well as the LG Q6 and LG X charge, all feature Android Nougat, powerful processors, high-end specs, and some of the latest features. These devices will be available for pre-order starting today at www.amazon.com/prime-exclusive-phones and will start shipping to customers in November.

The LG G6 is the first smartphone to feature 5.7-inch QHD Plus FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Android Nougat 7.0, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 1.6 GHz Quad-Core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It offers dual 13MP standard and 125 degree wide-angle rear-facing cameras with LED flash, a 5MP 100 degree wide-angle front-facing camera, plus IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The LG G6 is available to Prime members at just $399.99 (click on the picture to buy), and unlocked on major wireless carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Learn more about the LG G6 here.

The LG G6+ comes with Android Nougat 7.0, a 5.7-inch QHD FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 1.6 GHz Quad-Core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It boasts a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Convertor) for crisp, full sound through wired headphones. It also offers dual 13MP standard and 125 degree wide-angle rear-facing cameras with LED flash, a 5MP 100 degree wide-angle front-facing camera, plus IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The LG G6+ is available for $499.99 for Prime members, and is unlocked on major wireless carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Learn more about the LG G6+ here.

The LG Q6 features Android Nougat 7.1, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, with microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It comes with a 5MP wide-angle front-facing camera, and a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash. Offering a 5.5-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, the LG Q6 is available to Prime members for just $229.99, $70.00 off the retail price. It’s available unlocked with support for AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Learn more about the LG Q6 here.

The L G X charge comes with a long-lasting 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, Android Nougat 7.1, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It features a 5.5-inch HD LCD display, a 5MP selfie camera with LED Front Flash and Auto Shot, and a 13MP rear-facing camera with HDR control – all for just $149.99 for Prime members, regularly $199.99. The LG X charge is available unlocked with support for AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile networks. Learn more about the LG X charge here.

Prime Exclusive Phones are available at discounted pricing for Prime members supported by personalized offers and ads, including personalized deals and product recommendations, displayed on the phone’s lock screen. The Prime Exclusive Phone single sign-on experience provides Prime members easy access to their Prime benefits through the most popular Amazon apps, including tens of thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, over two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, free two-day shipping on millions of items, and more.

