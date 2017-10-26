Dubai Design District To Offer Packed Agenda During 10th Edition Of Fashion Forward Dubai

In its 10th season, Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD), the definitive fashion platform for the Middle East, is moving to the Design Quarter at the heart of Dubai Design District (d3). Open to the public, the biannual event will offer a packed agenda of activities that engage the thriving design community in the Middle East and beyond. Elevating d3 as Destination for Design, Fashion Forward will play an instrumental part in positioning the district as a place for everyone to experience creativity every day.

From 25 to 28 October 2017, nearly 40 of d3’s creative partners and retailers will hold workshops and activations, and invite visitors to explore their collections and creative work spaces.

Collaboration has always been central to d3, and this year’s FFWD will showcase The Eye, a project developed by two of d3’s creative partners – architect Viktor Udzenija and fashion designer Rami Al Ali. The legacy installation, commissioned by d3, will become a permanent fixture of the Design Quarter.

Other highlights include:

d3 Fashion Talks – A series of panel discussions and inspiring seminars will provide designers with valuable insights and advice from industry experts and key fashion influencers.

d3 F&B – Restaurants across d3 will offer visitors a variety of happy hour deals, bespoke snack menus and unique dishes such as sushi burgers, with additional outdoor seating set up specially for the occasion. A live DJ will keep the guests entertained while they sample the fare at a premium ceviche stand. In addition, The Espresso Lab will hold tasting sessions and share interesting facts about specialty coffee.

d3’s Creative Partners – With access behind the scenes, visitors can sneak a peek into the workshops and offices of renowned regional designers:

Amato Couture and Amato Luxe will host an open house, offering guests a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse of gowns worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé and Katy Perry.

Yara Bin Shakar Prêt-à-Porter will hold a a public preview of the Autumn/Winter ’18 edit with music and refreshments.

All Things Mochi will invite visitors to browse through the latest collection that premiered at New York Fashion Week and tempt them with a selection of sweet treats.

Maison Yeya will host an open house, offering the public a chance to admire the beautiful works of Egyptian bridal and couture designer Yasmine Yeya.

Gafla Jewellery will hold a collaborative open night that aesthetically combines exquisite fashion and jewellery. Guests can try on gorgeous dresses by award-winning Estonian designer Lilli Jahilo accessorised by precious pieces from the store’s unique jewellery collection.

Dee by Dalia will open a pop-up lounge showcasing the collections of Dalia El Ali and other d3 designers.

Closet Case will provide visitors with the opportunity to meet avant-garde US designer Babak Vosoughi after his runway debut in Dubai. A live DJ will entertain the guests while they snack on delicious canapés.

Feryal Al Bastaki Fashion Design will launch its new d3 store featuring the works of the Emirati designer known for her exquisite kaftans and abayas.

Si Fashion Gallerie will invite the public to view the new Sa Soie Simage collection and open a pop-up store to showcase its latest innovative designs in Building 3.

The cARTel will move its current-season collections to the garden, with select Georgian designers taking over the showroom.

F7 by Fatma will hold a trunk show for the launch of the Desert x Whale collection.

F7 Design will turn its office into a multibrand concept store.

Style Your Armoire will host an open house with competitions and fun styling photo shoots.

Exciting activations:

The Gracious F will witness Fatima Al Shirawi, the leading colour consultant in the Middle East, hold two workshops on colour – the universal language of design – and its effect on moods and behaviours.

Shaily’s Fashion Art will provide guests with the opportunity to participate in a professional photo shoot.

N.BAR will offer top-up nails, flash tattoos and hair chalking in the pamper lounge as well as discounts in store.

JetSet will invite visitors for a free blowdry on select days and host ‘how-to’ workshops with discounts in store.

Loftthirtyseven will hold its official showroom opening with a live design drawing station and competitions. In addition, the art gallery will showcase the FFWD 2017 collection in photos and videos.

Babilou Nursery will organise a Creative Day for families to discover the vibrant world of art, fashion and music.