AMATO by Furne One Returns to Fashion Forward Runway

For the tenth season of Fashion Forward in Dubai, AMATO by Furne One’s finale show has already been a tradition. Known for his ‘dark, sensational and dramatic’ shows, Furne One is back in the runway to impress his long list of clients, fans and followers from the royal families, celebrities, highly influential people from the diplomatic circle, top executives, media and fashion aficionados all over the world with his Spring/Summer 2018 collection which will highlight the unexplored beauty of the underworld.

Year after year, AMATO never fails to win the heart of his audience with his heart-stopping, theatrical presentation of his collections. So for those who are planning to watch his latest collection this coming Saturday, October 28, 2017 at FFWD, here’s the top five things you need to know:

One: ALL ABOUT THE ABYSSOPELAGIC

In his entire career, this is the very first time Furne One will be using water as his core concept for a fashion collection and production. He has been known for his fairytale Gothicism and enigmatic concepts but this new collection will explore the abyssal zone or the abyssopelagic – a layer of the pelagic zone of the ocean zone that remains in perpetual darkness and never receives daylight.

“Hold your breath as AMATO takes you to the depths of the water” said Furne One, Creative Director of AMATO Couture.

Two: MIXTURE OF LIGHT AND DARK SHADES

Furne One will be using a wide range of hues from light colors to dark color shades to interpret the descent to the water; from lightness to darkness.

“It is like someone who has fallen into the water, you see light the moment you have fallen but as you go deeper into the water, the light changes and it becomes darker and sometimes a total blackout, which makes the experience more mysterious and exciting.”, said Furne One, the Creative Director of AMATO Couture.

Three: A COLLECTION FOR INDEPENDENT WOMEN

This specific collection is designed for women who push the boundaries of gender and equality, women who are never afraid to express their desires and women who explore the world of fashion with style and confidence.

“AMATO Couture has always been championing women in all our collection and designs but this particular collection was inspired by all women who has fought in life to live regardless of all the struggles and challenges that life has thrown to them, they still rise from the ashes.” said Furne One, the Creative Director of AMATO Couture.

Four: TALK ABOUT ARTISTRY

“This is my bread and butter. Art runs through my veins. It is the heart that pumps my blood and made my whole body function. I will not take art for granted.” said One.

Without a doubt, Furne always put his creativity at the forefront of all his collections and this new set of art in dress forms are no exemptions. Watch out for the signature AMATO touches!

Five: ONE AND ONLY FINALE SHOW

There must be a very good reason why AMATO is always the finale show of FFWD.

Closing the fashion forward season after season after season is a true testament of AMATO’s living legacy and contribution to the ever-evolving Dubai fashion scene and one of the fastest growing fashion capitals in the world.

“I am always thrilled to close FFWD every season. This platform is made to support Dubai’s exciting and vibrant fashion industry. It’s my little way of inspiring new talents and giving them a spectacular production that will stir their creativity.” added One.