Dubai Fitness Challenge Heads To Kite Beach This Weekend

Following its opening fitness carnival in Safa Park, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is heading to Kite Beach this weekend for a completely different two-day event featuring over 40 exciting sand and sea activities, celebrity training sessions, team and individual sports and stage acts to keep family and friends motivated and entertained. DFC’s second weekend carnival builds momentum in the month-long, city-wide fitness initiative that aims to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world by encouraging residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Commencing at 1pm on Friday 27 October, the Kite Beach event promises to inspire participants as they continue to progress towards their #Dubai30X30 goals and accelerate the collective activity being tracked across the city.

Involving everything from paddle boarding, kite surfing and kayaking, to beach cricket, Ultimate Frisbee and Beach Bootcamp, this first-of-its-kind festival of fitness showcases the very best sporting activities Dubai’s beautiful beaches have to offer. In addition, award-winning fitness instructor, entrepreneur and online personality Cassey Ho will be jetting in from Los Angeles especially for Dubai residents. The creator of Blogilates, Cassey is the owner of the number one female fitness channel on YouTube with over 3.9 million subscribers and 500 million video views. She will be leading the festivities with her unique POP Pilates© class that launched on YouTube and is now taught in gyms all over the world.

Ahead of her involvement at Kite Beach, Cassey Ho said: “I am so excited to be visiting Dubai for the very first time and I am even more excited to be teaching POP Pilates at Dubai Fitness Challenge. It is so fantastic that the city is putting so much of an emphasis on getting healthy as one big community. I’m honoured to be a part of this journey.”

One of the weekend’s highlights will be Dubai City Swim*. Starting ahead of the carnival at 8am on 28 October, this annual fitness event is suitable for novice to advanced swimmers who can safely enjoy a more adventurous swim accompanied by expert kayakers every stroke of the way. Dubai Fitness Challenge participants are encouraged to grab their swimsuit and sign up for this amazing event, while those not so keen on swimming are invited to cheer on the action from the beach.

Highlights on the Kite Beach Weekend Fitness Carnival’s main stage include:

An ‘Animal Flow’ class with renowned trainer Parveez Saligh demonstrating a wide range of exercises and movement combinations to engage the whole body.

Les Mills, the world’s leaders in group training, will be engaging the audience with a host of group fitness classes ranging from Hatha yoga and SH’BAM fun workouts to CX works core training sessions.

Celebrity radio host Malika Varadan will keep participants energised with her “Let’s Move” class.

A series of energetic Salsa, Samba and Body Jam classes in the beautiful outdoors will keep participants moving.

Participants will be wowed by a Rhythmic Gymnastics display featuring hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons.

Experienced trainers from Fitness First and Fly Wheel will share their expertise and lead the audience through a series of GRIT PLYO classes and Barre sessions.

Meanwhile, sports at the Come and Try Fitness Zone include beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach cricket, Frescobol, paddle boarding, kayaking, kite surfing, paragliding and Beach Bootcamp classes. The Children’s Fun and Fitness Zoneincludes bubble soccer, a climbing wall, trampolines, a range of inflatables and a ball pond in addition to beach soccer, volleyball, cricket, Ultimate Frisbee and a kite surfing class especially for kids class run by DUKITE. Also inspiring kids to get more active will be Les Mills’ Born to Move classes, designed to instil in young people a lifelong love of physical activity.

As Dubai takes up the challenge, everyone is encouraged to take this opportunity to make a positive step towards a healthy lifestyle – not just for themselves, but also for their family and friends. Dubai Fitness Challenge has been created to motivate Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors to boost their physical activity and commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Running from 20 October 20 to 18 November 2017, the Challenge encompasses all forms of activity – from beach cricket, cycling and football to paddle boarding, team sports, walking and yoga and everything in between. All ages and fitness levels are encouraged to participate individually or together with friends, family and colleagues, enjoying new and exciting ways to improve their fitness levels. Participants can track their performance on the Dubai Fitness Challenge app.