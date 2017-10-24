wasl releases its second tower for sale next Thursday

The leading real estate development and management company announces exclusive loyalty deal campaign at Park Gate Residences

The deal offers buyers at the first tower the opportunity to receive an attractive percentage of the total value of their units

wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in Dubai, has taken a leading position in Dubai’s freehold market following the announcement of its flagship freehold project, wasl1. The project features exceptional and unprecedented property standards, highlighting wasl’s commitment to promoting the freehold sector and consolidating Dubai as the world’s preferred destination for investing, working, living and visiting.

wasl1 provides customers with family-friendly apartments at a competitive service fee of AED 14 per square foot. Phase 1 of the project – Park Gate Residences – is ideally located adjacent to Zabeel Park, where residents will find 746 modern apartments in four luxurious residential towers on one podium, all of which overlook the lush green gardens of Zabeel Park and make nature their private courtyard.

His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, commented: “At Park Gate Residences, we applied our extensive experience in the Dubai’s real estate market and our knowledge of the needs and expectations of our customers to develop a truly exceptional project. Given our large portfolio that includes over 35,000 units of different sizes and types, this has put us in a position to provide our customers with excellent residential opportunities and a 99% satisfaction rate with our ability to meet their needs and offer comfortable living in Dubai.”

The project will include integrated spaces and a building designed to resemble the number one (1). Upon completion, it will include a group of nine residential towers and a hotel, four mixed-use towers, and a ‘Central Plaza’.

Al Qassim added: “Since the launch of the first tower at Park Gate Residences, we have received huge numbers of buyers at our sales centre in Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai, where the entire tower was sold out in less than a week. The demand exceeded all expectations and we rapidly sold all 200 residential units, which is a testament to the attractiveness of this project. We expect the second tower at Park Gate Residences to attract an even higher turnout, as investors are now fully aware of the exceptional features that the project offers.”

Exceptional Features

The strategic location of the project, which is situated adjacent to Zabeel Park and Sheikh Zayed Road, is one of the most important features to have attracted investors who are also looking for exceptional facilities and want to live in a tranquil environment while remaining at the heart of the vibrant city.

Located just a stone’s throw from Sheikh Zayed Road and the Jafiliya metro station at the gateway between old and new Dubai, the project will keep residents connected with every end of the city while also providing a fully integrated set of lifestyle choices right at their doorstep.

In the nearby serenity of Zabeel Park, residents will find exceptional amenities including lawn areas, swimming pools and water features. Park Gate Residences will feature children’s play areas on the podium roofs; fully equipped gymnasiums with changing rooms; a multi-purpose hall; and a range of entertainment facilities. Offering every convenience and practicality, Park Gate Residences will also provide residents with 1,000 parking spaces in two basement and four podium level car parks.

While supplying the residential market with hundreds of new must-have apartments that promise to unlock an extraordinary lifestyle, the project also encompasses 25,000 square feet of leasable retail area that will mean there is never a dull moment at Park Gate Residences.

wasl has recently announced that construction has started at wasl1 with foundation works underway for Park Gate Residences after completion of drilling and enabling works. Completion of construction of Park Gate Residences is expected in mid-2020.

DEAL # 5

wasl has announced the launch of a new promotion at the second tower under the slogan ‘DEAL #5’. The offer exclusively targets individual customers who have already bought property in the first tower at Park Gate Residences, and does not apply to institutional investors and real estate agents.

The campaign encourages customers who have booked their units in the first tower to nominate their relatives and acquaintances to make purchases at the second tower. For each successful nomination process, the customer will receive back a certain percentage of the unit value they purchased, as well as an iPad, upon completion of the purchase. wasl will allow each customer to nominate three persons, meaning that they can receive the redemption rate for three purchases.

wasl’s sales centre will be open at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai until 25th October to help customers select the units they would like to buy. Sales for the second tower will commence on Thursday 26th October.