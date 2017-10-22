Property Developer Gets Biggest Fleet of Rolls-Royce Ghost Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Ghost Models to Complement Wellness-inspired living of MAG Greek Wellbeing Resort in Dubai

MAG Property Development (MAG PD), the property development arm of MAG Group, has announced a deal with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai that will see it become the owner of the biggest fleet of Rolls-Royce Ghost model motor cars in the Middle East region.

The fleet, comprising of twelve Ghost models from the the ultra-luxury car maker, with plans to increase the number further in the near future, will be used at the MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort in Dubai, the first wellness-inspired real estate development in the region and the largest in the world.

The choice of the Rolls-Royce Ghost model, the ultimate entrepreneurs’ business tool, for the fleet reflects the luxurious appointments throughout MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort, and reinforces MAG PD’s strong affinity with the brand in its commitment to simplicity and elegance.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Property Development, commented: “We are delighted to have concluded this deal with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai for our MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort, which represents a premium, luxury lifestyle that is characterised by complete comfort and wellbeing. The iconic reputation of the Rolls-Royce brand perfectly complements this project, which brings the concept of wellness-inspired real estate to the UAE for the first time and is designed to enhance the happiness of its residents by integrating the best of science, medicine and technology within an impeccably finished built environment.”

Al Gaddah added: “MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort is the epitome of wellness luxury, and our partnership with Rolls-Royce will complement the architecture and landscaping of this luxury waterfront resort, while also framing the Rolls-Royce motor cars in a beautiful setting that befits their international prestige. We look forward to sharing further news as our partnership together progresses.”

MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort is a mixed-use wellness resort that is home to 17 exceptional waterfront mansions that have been meticulously deigned by renowned Italian architect Carlo Colombo and built adhering to the patented Delos™ WELL Building Standard. The project also features 75 luxury apartments, 172 serviced wellness holiday homes, a Worldcare Wellness Centre and a 95-room Wellness Hotel, as well as premium dining, retail and leisure options.