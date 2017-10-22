First Outdoor Yoga Hub Opens at Marasi Business Bay

Dubai Properties announced the opening of the city’s first purpose-built outdoor yoga facility – Yoga Hub at Marasi Business Bay. The destination will host free yoga classes for up to 150 people four times a week until end-2017 with the aim of motivating Dubai’s residents and visitors to make fitness and exercise an integral part of their everyday lives.

To celebrate the grand opening that coincided with the commencement of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Properties hosted a public event on Friday, 20 October 2017. Visitors explored the venue, enjoy healthy local fare and try out the free yoga classes.

The leading master developer has teamed up with Piloga, Dubai’s foremost yoga and Pilates studio, to host complimentary yoga sessions at Yoga Hub at Marasi. Piloga’s seasoned instructors will be on hand at the launch event to answer questions about the various yoga classes (Candlelight and Essential Oils, Swing, and Full Moon Yoga with Sound Therapy) on offer throughout the year.

Featuring the region’s first open-air swing yoga facility, a pergola-style steel structure that can hold up to 15 swings at a time, Yoga Hub at Marasi comprises natural stone-inspired seating, cosy lighting and a lawn that can accommodate up to 150 yogis in a serene, verdant ambience.

Spanning 3,000 square metres of green space, the all-new recreational zone is located along the Dubai Water Canal in proximity to RTA’s Marasi water taxi station with easy access from Al Abraj Street and Marasi Drive.

Yoga Hub at Marasi is Dubai Properties’ latest investment in the urban transformation of Business Bay. The developer’s foray into the wellness space fully aligns with its vision of creating exceptional destinations that encourage an active lifestyle and help fulfil the prime objective of the Dubai Plan 2021 – to make Dubai a city of happy, creative and empowered people.

As a member of Dubai Holding, Dubai Properties is a venue partner of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, supporting the city-wide movement aimed at motivating residents and visitors to commit to a minimum of 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days across its destinations.