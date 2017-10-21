Be Mesmerised by Fairytale Experiences in Istanbul

The magical charm of Four Seasons hospitality in properties at the Bosphorus and Sultanahmet, combined with a treasure box of stories from Istanbul’s rich past, will transform your holiday into a memorable tale of experiences in Istanbul.

Istanbul with its magical historical heritage, enchanting architectural beauty, and picture-perfect landscapes and city sights, makes an attractive holiday destination for those looking to spend their vacations in a fairytale setting during the upcoming holidays.

Perfected by two stunning Four Seasons experiences located in the city’s most popular districts – Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus and Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet – a visit to Turkey’s most vibrant destination is about being spoilt for choice – for cultural attractions, heart-warming activities, gastronomic adventures, and much more.

A movie night under the stars by the fascinating pool of the converted Ottoman palace, Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus, is a great way to begin your journey followed by a multi-sensory culinary experience at the Hotel’s pop-up local restaurant serving a variety of kebabs and other delicacies from the Turkish cuisine. A traditional musical performance opens doors to Istanbul’s rich art scene while the property’s intricate architectural details celebrate the marriage of the old with new. Movie nights at Four Seasons Hotel at the Bosphorus are hosted every Tuesday at 9.30pm every two weeks.

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet – another site of tremendous historical significance located in the popular Old City area – is an experience on its own and the perfect starting point for those looking to take back a piece of Istanbul’s splendid past. Located five minutes from the 6th-century St. Sophia, the 15th-century Topkapi Palace and the 17th-century Blue Mosque, this is a Hotel that opens to city’s abundant cultural wealth.

Other unmissable attractions to explore in Istanbul include a shopping trip to the iconic Grand Bazaar where a display of old books and prints from private libraries of local families is a treasurable treat. At a 90-minute ferry ride distance from Sultanahmet is Prinkipo where travellers can visit the Aya Yorgi church to make a wish or simply enjoy the serene surroundings. A ride on old-style ferryboats takes guests from Eminonu, where the Bosphorus begins all the way to Anadolu Kavagi near the Black Sea where it ends, offering splendid views on the way.

