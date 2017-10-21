2017 Holiday Toy List: Best Christmas Gifts for Children

If you are already wondering what could be the best Christmas gifts for children this year, here is a timely help and very useful guideline.

Amazon.com unwrapped its 2017 Holiday Toy List along a few other curated gift guides aimed at taking the guesswork out of gifting. You can discover the perfect present for everyone on your list just with a few clicks from anywhere. It could be via the Amazon App, or even hands-free by voice shopping with Alexa on any Amazon Alexa-enabled device. If you are not an early adopter when it comes to online shopping, you laptop or desktop is the device to use.

Available at amazon.com/holidaytoylist, the 2017 Amazon Holiday Toy List features more than a thousand of the most sought-after toys. Games for children of all ages and interests are also included.

Simplifying the choice of best Christmas gifts for children, the selection offers parents a choice to shop by curated themes – STEM Stars, Action-Packed Toys, Too Cute Too Cuddly, Tech Toys, Family Night, Arts & Crafts, Get Active and Preschool.

The Top 100 and Kid Picks are back by popular demand, both ideal for those who want quick access to a shortlist of the most popular toys and games that are guaranteed best Christmas gifts for children.

You can find the top STEM toys that inspire curious minds and encourage imaginative play, as well as the latest tech toys for connected play.

In addition, kids will love the toys from this year’s top new movies, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Moreover, this year Amazon has put the effort to turn online shopping into an entertaining experience. You can actually watch toys come to life in videos that showcase this year’s must-have products in select categories.

The Holiday Toy List also features toys that are available exclusively on Amazon, including furReal Makers Proto Max, Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle, Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk, Candy Land the World of Sweets Game and much more.

This holiday season, you will definitely be able to spend more precious moments with loved ones by relying on toy experts who hand-picked the most popular and interesting toys and games from millions of products.