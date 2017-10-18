Dubai Rents vs. School Fees Report Shows 3-5% Decrease

3-5% decrease in fees at newly established schools

With the addition of 10 new schools, Dubai now has 195 private schools

Areas with the highest average school fees for all year groups are Nad Al Sheba, JVC and Arabian Ranches

Areas with the lowest average school fees for all year groups are Deira, Al Karama, Al Qusais/ Muhaisnah

Edarabia, in partnership with Bayut is pleased to release findings of its subsequent study, highlighting school fees and latest rent figures from Dubai’s key residential areas. According to the latest findings, although tuition remained unchanged at some established schools in prominent areas of Dubai, there was a notable 3-5% decrease in school fees amongst newer schools.

Nad Al Sheba, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Arabian Ranches remain the three most expensive areas where school fees are highest. Deira, Al Karama and Al Qusais/Muhaisnah are the areas with the most affordable schools offering the lowest tuition fees in Dubai. Schools in Deira are considered the lowest, averaging AED 169,345 in fees for all year groups.

New Schools

As of October 2017, 10 new schools offering IB, UK, Indian, US, Canadian and French curricula were added to the existing spectrum of 185 private schools. The newly established schools include Dubai Heights Academy (British), Amity School (Indian), North London Collegiate School (IB), British Columbia Canadian School (Canadian), Lycee Francais Jean Mermoz (French), DEWA Academy (UK/BTEC), The Alpha School (UK), Global Indian International School (Indian), Rising School (American) and Newlands School (UK).

Overall KHDA Findings

In KHDA’s latest round of inspection results, a total of 16 schools were rated “Outstanding” (11%), 14 were rated “Very Good” (14%), a majority of 69 schools (39%) were rated “Good” and 50 schools (30%) received a pass rating “Acceptable” . On the other hand, there were 10 schools in Dubai that were found to be rated “Weak” (6%), which at present have a total of 15,565 students enrolled.

Rent in Dubai

In cooperation with Bayut, average yearly rental data for 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, and 3 and 4 bedroom villas for Q3 2017 has been aggregated from their index. A total of 22 areas were covered, spanning a wide range of popular Dubai residential neighbourhoods.

In the 3rd Quarter, Dubai’s residential rents have witnessed a decline of up to 3.5 percent in some areas.

Three bedroom villas can now be found in established family communities such as Mirdif, JVC, and Dubai Sports City for an average annual rent of AED 147,000.

For those seeking affordable housing, the areas with the lowest 2 BR apartments are International City, Al Qusais, and Al Quoz respectively. On the other hand, the most expensive 2 BR apartments are in Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.