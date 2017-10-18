Dubai Design District Reveals The Latest Retail Hotspots In Town

The region’s ultimate design destination, Dubai Design District, a member of Dubai Holding has continued to grow reaching 95% capacity this year and comprising more than 7,000 creative workers. There are 40 design-led retail concepts already open with a further 14 to launch in the coming weeks. d3 has so far hosted more than 326 events in 2017 and has an additional 60 events and workshops planned before the end of the year achieving the highest level of footfall since its inception in 2015.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, COO of d3, comments: “d3 has flourished into a thriving district and an incubator for home grown talent. We are proud the community is constantly evolving and growing with the number of events and workshops increasing each season. We are working towards creating a neighborhood that offers unique experiences for everyone to enjoy and learn from. The district is always open for visitors to come and explore. This season will launch with Fashion Forward and continue with several key events that showcase some of the best design talent in the region reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global creative center”.

d3 has become a hub where design and creativity inspires novel experiences, products and satisfies those with deep hunger for new, fresh and different experiences. This season will see a host of new events, pop-up stores, and activities for people to enjoy.

Three of Dubai’s iconic events will take place at d3 in the coming weeks including; Fashion Forward, Dubai Design Week and Sole DXB and in December, the regions first multi-sensory festival ECHO will launch.

d3 has also launched several initiatives for the community including Brunch Bunch, Coffee Culture and Breakfast Society. Each aim to galvanize the retail offering within the district and promote the amazing array of options available to visitors and residents in Dubai.

Launching the first weekend in December is d3’s Art Market. This event will empower the local community and craftsman to showcase their work and sell it to the public. The platform will host a carefully curated list of vendors challenging the local community to step forward with their best work. The market promises an experience that will leave the visitors hungry and curious every month to explore its offering.

Six new dining concepts:

The Espresso Lab – An innovative concept with hand-made pastries and specialty coffees created by an Emirati barista.

Mum’s Table – Offers homemade dishes that hail from a small village in northern Syria on the border of Turkey.

L’arte – Showcases the best of contemporary Italian dining, art, fashion, design and culture. Offering a high end Italian menu, and will be a cross-over between a gallery and a restaurant

Belong Restaurant & Lounge – Serves home-cooked contemporary Middle Eastern meals catering to modern palates.

Home Bakery Kitchen – Offers rustic charm, a ‘home from home’ experience, simplicity, beauty, handmade quality and an honest approach. Its dishes range from cookies and cronuts, to pies, loafs, and savoury breakfasts.

Mayta – Michelin star chef, Jaime Pesaque opens his exclusive Peruvian cuisine at d3.

Seven new and exclusive Design Showrooms and Art Galleries

Ligne Roset – French furniture brand Ligne Roset offers modern luxury and a contemporary, design-forward lifestyle.

Driade – The Italian-born design and furniture brand opens the first showroom for in Dubai which will include pieces for the home, garden and public spaces, in addition to art and objects for daily use.

Living Divani – The Italian furniture company that has been producing sofas, armchairs, beds, bookcases, storage, carpet and outdoor furniture since the early 1970s. Led by designer Piero Lissoni, d3 will be the home to their very first Dubai showroom

AR Gallery – Exhibits its own limited-edition pieces as well as working with industry thought leaders to hand-pick talent from across the globe, offering collaboration, mentoring, design development, production and marketing. The gallery recently commissioned the new My Dubai installation at the Design Quarter, d3.

IV by Four Seasons – Offers an all-inclusive solution for those in pursuit of contemporary, stylish and functional home interiors.

Superstudio – One of the leading furniture dealers in Dubai, showcases an award-winning range of iconic furniture, lighting, and accessories from world-famous brands including; Bocci, Cassina, Lee Broom, moooi and Tom Dixon.

East Wing Gallery – An International platform showcasing innovative artistic practices around photography. It curates and commissions contemporary photographic projects around the globe, developing exhibitions and fostering educational events.

There is also a full schedule of educational courses lined up that include;

Bayt Al Qandeel – Islamic design workshops. The philosophy behind Bayt Al Qindeel is to create dialogue. Bayt Al Qindeel in Arabic means ‘House of Light’. It is an initiative that encourages a forum of for cultural exchange.

Jam Jar’s design workshops for kids

London College of Fashion will be offering an array of short fashion courses

The Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) has recently introduced courses held in the Design Quarter until the University opens its doors next year.

The newly launched Swarovski Creative Center hosts creative workshops, talks, exhibitions and events to inspire innovation, inspiration and learning.

L’École Van Cleef & Arpels the world’s first school dedicated to fine jewellery and watchmaking will be launching its exclusive courses this November at d3. The Paris-based school of jewellery arts will set up a nomadic campus at Dubai Design District to shed light on the hidden worlds of jewellery and watchmaking, from the 7th to the 25th of November, 2017.As part of its Nomadic program, L’ÉCOLE will present a full set of classes led by professional jewellers, art historians, gemmologists, and watchmakers. Evening conversations, several exhibits and other activities around jewellery, will complement the offering of the school.