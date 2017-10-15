Omega Dubai Ladies Classic Call For Volunteers

Organizers of the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic are calling upon golf enthusiasts to sign up as volunteers and experience first-hand the thrill of a premier professional golf event that gets under way at Emirates Golf Club from December 6 to 9.

Golf in Dubai, the promoters and organisers of the season-ending Ladies European Tour event, estimates over 150 volunteers will be required to act as marshals, scorers, TV production assistants, scoreboard carriers and carry out other related duties as needed.

Capturing the spirit of a dynamic ever-evolving city, the event, hitherto known as the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, has built a reputation for assembling an interesting field each year with special invites being offered to top LPGA players and social media influencers, adding credence to its ‘Major of the Middle East’ status.

With a number of Europe’s Solheim Cup team joining some of the top stars from the other side of the Atlantic, the 11th edition of the tournament promises to take the excitement level to a new high.

“We spend a great deal of time and energy in making sure we have the best players available for the event,” observed David Spencer, the tournament director and advisor.

“The role of the volunteers is crucial in continuing to showcase Dubai as the ‘city of golf’, as we strive to make it the most successful tournament on the Ladies European Tour,” he added.

“However, none of this would be possible without the assistance of the volunteers, and we are calling on the UAE golfing community as well as international supporters as a whole to play their part in ensuring we put our best foot forward as a country.”

Knowledge of golf and its etiquette is essential for volunteers who will be deployed in a variety of key positions under the expert guidance of a highly experienced marshal management team.

All golf fans wishing to be part of the region’s premier ladies event may visit the tournament website www.omegadubailadiesclassic.com for online registration. Preference will be given to those volunteers who can commit to two or more days.

“We will be delighted to welcome back experienced marshals and volunteers, but encourage newcomers to participate as well,” said Spencer, noting that all necessary training and golf course familiarization will be provided for new volunteers to help ensure they are comfortable in all situations.

“The volunteers have a great time and always comment on how enjoyable an experience it is to come together for the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic, meet new friends and be a part of a world-class event,” he added.