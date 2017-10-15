Hair Dying Linked with Breast Cancer

Do you love experimenting with your hair and change its colour frequently? Well, the process not just damages your hair, it can be life-threatening as well.

According to a recent research, it was found that women who frequently dye their hair are at a greater risk of contracting breast cancer. Professor Kefah Mokbel, a breast cancer surgeon at the Princess Grace Hospital in London, reviewed studies on whether there is any link between hair dyes and breast cancer and it was found that there is 14 percent increase in the disease among women who dye their hair frequently.

“Although further work is required to confirm our results, our findings suggest that exposure to hair dyes may contribute to breast cancer risk,” researchers mentioned.

In fact, not only hair dyes, chemical relaxers used by women can increase the risk of developing the disease. In a separate study, researchers at Rutgers University found that both cause an alarming increase in the risk of developing breast cancer.

The study was conducted by researchers at the Rutgers School of Public Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. After examining the participants it was found that black women who used dark hair dye had an overall 51 percent greater risk of cancer and a 72 percent increased risk of developing estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer.

In a separate study, Finnish researchers found that women using hair dye were more likely to develop breast cancer but it’s not clear if the products were the direct cause of it.

It might be, for example, that women who use hair dyes also use other cosmetics more than women who reported never using hair dyes.