Smart ‘Uptown Dubai’ District Prompts a New Beat for Business

A world-class district by DMCC, Uptown Dubai is set to become the new ‘Hotspot’ of Dubai offering a 24/7 live-work-thrive experience for residents and businesses

Uptown Dubai to deliver a 10 million sq/ft experience with 7 towers atop 7 levels of podium

World-class architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill designed Uptown Dubai’s two super-tall towers

Uptown Dubai will be located within walking distance to DMCC’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers District

DMCC, the world’s leading Free Zone for trade and enterprise and master developer of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) in Dubai, announced today that construction works have commenced on its new premium district, ‘Uptown Dubai’, and that phase 1 with more than 2 million sq/ft of LEED Gold certified development will be underway by year’s end.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC, commented:

“Uptown Dubai is a world-class smart district unlike anything on the market, innovatively designed to deliver a new beat for business, and a truly urban destination for people to live, work and thrive. Two super-tall towers and a vibrant central plaza will anchor the 10 million sq/ft development, creating an ultra-connected, energising district designed to meet Dubai’s next wave of growth. This landmark development will create over 10,000 new jobs in Dubai.”

Uptown Dubai, formerly known as the Burj 2020 District, will include more than 10 million sq/ft of grade A commercial and residential space, more than 200 retail and F&B outlets, approximately 3,000 residences, a unique central entertainment plaza, and a number of luxury hotels all offering supreme amenities for residents, workers and guests. Uptown Dubai will be anchored by two iconic super-tall towers designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill from Chicago.

The district’s main podium, 28 meters above ground, features a two level central plaza that will be larger than New York Times Square, circled by world class outlets, connected to a retail mall below, all with direct access to the iconic towers.

Although Uptown Dubai is set to become a destination of choice for the global business community, its masterplan by WATG, one of the world’s leading destination creation consultancies, equally sets out to create a vibrant destination for millennials and families seeking dynamic shopping and dining experiences, as well as entertainment and cultural events.

Uptown Dubai aims to deliver the best in smart urban living and mobility with connectivity to public transport. Uptown Dubai is conveniently located close to DMCC’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers, a community of over 92,500 people, as well as major commercial projects in Dubai’s Southern belt such as Expo 2020 and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Uptown Dubai’s Residential properties, luxurious condominiums paired with robust amenities and services, will be available for off-plan sales in the first quarter of 2018.

Over the next decade, the landmark development will create over 10,000 new jobs in Dubai.

