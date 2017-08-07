Special Fares for Short Getaways this Eid

Emirates customers looking to getaway this Eid can now avail attractive fare offers. Promotional bookings to select destinations across Emirates’ network made between 7 August to 19 August for travel until 13 December 2017 start from AED 910.

Emirates customers will be able to book return Economy Class flights from Dubai to a wide range of destinations start at AED 910 to Mumbai, AED 940 to Beirut, AED 990 to Amman, AED 1,290 to Cairo, AED 1,310 to Colombo, AED 2,090 to Bangkok, AED 2,450 to Vienna, AED 2,460 to Prague, AED 2,470 to Hanoi, AED 3,410 to Mauritius, and AED 4,950 to Los Angeles. All prices are based on return fares. Terms and conditions apply.

Emirates customers will be able to book return Business Class flights from Dubai to destinations across the airline’s extensive network starting at AED 3,300 to Mumbai, AED 10,150 to Phuket, AED 10,570 to Mauritius, AED 11,400 to Taipei, AED 11,500 to Casablanca, AED 14,070 to London Gatwick, AED 14,950 to Amsterdam, AED 16,300 to New York and AED 16,620 to Sydney. All prices are based on return fares. Terms and conditions apply.

Emirates brings a range of unique products to passengers in all classes. This includes award-winning, freshly prepared cuisine, the airline’s extensive ice entertainment system with up to 2,500 channels of movies, TV programmes, games and audio books and a collection of onboard toys for children to collect and enjoy.