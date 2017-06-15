Zahra Townhouse Community In Town Square Coming To Life

The first residential community in Town Square, the 750-acre (31 million sq ft) trendy development that ushers in the concept of high quality residential projects at ‘live at your price’ value, is fast taking shape, with the Zahra townhouses readying to welcome home-owners later this year.

In addition to finishing touches being done on the townhouses which sold instantly off plan when launched, the supporting infrastructure for a full-fledged residential community is being completed. While the network of roads has been completed, swimming pools and landscaping are progressing, ensuring that residents move into a welcoming neighbourhood that offers them their lifestyle amenities of choice.

Fred Durie, CEO of Nshama, the developer of Town Square, said: “We are progressing as per schedule to hand over the first homes in Town Square soon. The Zahra Townhouse community had gained strong response from customers and we are on track to complete them. Our focus is delivering thoughtfully designed homes at affordable rates, enabling Dubai residents to shift from a rental model to an own-home lifestyle. Zahra Townhouses is one of the many residential projects that are currently taking shape in Town Square along with a wide range of amenities.”

The progress of Town Square and Zahra Townhouses is regularly updated by Nshama on its social media channels to give investors and potential customers details on the progress achieved. Elegantly laid out with an efficient network of roads, Zahra Townhouses is the first residential phase in Town Square with a choice of 3 and 4-bedroom homes.

Zahra Townhouses – only 320 of them – are distinguished by spectacular green landscaping set around the community. A green trail runs throughout the neighbourhood bringing a serene and soothing calmness. Jogging and cycling tracks, swimming pools, outdoor gymnasiums, skateboard parks and children’s play areas promote healthy living. Residents will also have easy access to the popular Al Qudra cycle track.

The homes are in walkable distance from the Central Square, which will have retail, F&B and leisure outlets. Further, it is located near the entrance of the project, located near Al Barsha, in easy proximity to popular malls as well as the Al Maktoum International Airport, which is less than 20 minutes away.

For more details, customers can visit the Town Square Visitor Centre on Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, log on to www.nshama.ae or call: 800 674262 (toll free UAE) or +971 4607 8990 (international).

The Town Square Visitor Centre has representatives of financial institutions for easy document processing. The Centre is open daily from 10am to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 2pm to 7pm on Friday.