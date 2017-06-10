Ramadan Art Competitions in Dubai

Annual contest celebrates and rewards creativity with exceptional prizes

wasl properties – Dubai’s leading property management and development company – is celebrating creativity this holy month, with special Ramadan Art competitions that reward artistic flair with exceptional prizes. The annual competitions welcome participation from all ages, with a painting challenge for children and a photography contest for adults. The entries will be displayed online and via Instagram, with members of the public voting and the wasl committee selecting the prize winners.

Zainab Mohammed, Chief Property Management & Marketing Officer at wasl properties, commented: “We are delighted to be re-launching our annual Ramadan Art competitions, which aim to not only showcase and reward our tenants’ artistic talents, but also to encourage families to enjoy enriching activities, and we hope our competition will encourage a burst of artistic enthusiasm among wasl tenants and the public.”

wasl’s Ramadan Painting Competition is designed for younger tenants of up to 13 years old, and is now into its seventh successful year. This year’s challenge is for children to paint the true meaning of Ramadan. To win the weekly prize of an iPad, artworks must be uploaded to the website – http://ramadan.wasl.ae – to be voted by the public and judged by the wasl committee. At the end of the holy month, one winner out of the four selected over the course of the competition will be awarded the grand prize of a tuition scholarship of up to AED 25,000.

For adults, wasl has launched the Ramadan Instagram Photography Competition, which invites any individual over the age of 13 – whether tenant or non-tenant – to share photographs expressing the true spirit of the holy month on Instagram using #waslRamadan2017 and mentioning @waslgroup. Each entrant can upload an unlimited number of photos, and members of the public and the wasl committee will decide which lucky entrants will win the four Apple TVs that are up for grabs during the competition.

Zainab Mohammed concluded: “Year on year we receive excellent entries for our Ramadan Arts Competition, and we are confident that this year will be no exception. We have designed the competition so that both tenants and non-tenants can get involved, and we look forward to rewarding the creators of the publics’ favourite artworks.”