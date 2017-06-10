The Holly Month of Ramadan is upon us and the spirit of kindness and generosity spreads across the entire Muslim world.

In Dubai, the shopping capital of the Middle East, companies and brands tighten their profit margins in order to be able to offer consumers special deals and limited time offers on their most popular products and services.

The best Ramadan promotions that are easily affordable for everyone are those in the supermarkets of the Union Cooperative Society. The deals, as online deals, are too many to highlight and often offer savings up to fifty percent. Moreover, new deals are being released every week. Union Coop loyalty cards holders usually get notified by SMS about the hottest deals, but you can also check online what is on offer this week.

KIA Motors Corp. is offering its customers the opportunity to save up to AED 10,000 on popular 2017 KIA models including the Cerato, Optima, Cadenza and Sorento this Ramadan. The special prices are enhanced by a range of other exclusive offers – including one year complimentary free insurance – that will be available throughout the holy month.

If you plan to renovate your home, deals on mattresses are also on offer. Customers who will purchase any King Koil products during Ramadan and DSS will receive voucher offering 50% discount to redeem on their next purchase. This is basically “Buy 1 – Get 1 Free” offer. The offer applies to King Koil mattresses such as Natural Collection, Spine Support Collection, Posture Bond Collection, Perfect Contour Collection, Silk Collection, Star Collection and the Special Mattress Collection.

Investors looking to place their assets in real estate can also benefit from the best Ramadan promotions in Dubai. DAMAC Properties has launched Casablanca Villas, a collection of fully furnished and serviced luxury boutique villas inspired by the enchanting vibes of Casablanca city. As part of its Ramadan specials this year, DAMAC Properties is offering investors and customers the opportunity to pay 60% of the property value upon completion.

If you are planning a weekend getaway in the U.A.E., this Ramadan ‘Stay for Free’ at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. All through the month, when you book a Standard Room at the hotel for AED 333+ per night, the hotel will give you the same amount back as a credit upon check-in. The credit can be utilized during the stay period on food and beverage including room service, SPA or any other extras that may occur.