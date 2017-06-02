Explore Dubai For Less With ’My Emirates Pass’

Emirates’ customers can explore more of Dubai this summer by enjoying exclusive offers and discounts across the city with My Emirates Pass, which turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card.

Those flying to or through Dubai between 1 June and 31 August 2017 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai’s best known hotspots by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass* and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass gives customers special discounts at over 120 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai. Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city.

My Emirates Pass can be used to enjoy some of the city’s must-see new attractions such as Dubai Parks and Resorts which features three theme parks: Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, as well as the region’s first LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

Emirates’ hub in Dubai provides direct connections to over 150 cities in 80 countries including its latest destination, Zagreb, to be launched this week. The airline offers excellent onboard service from an international cabin crew who come from over 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates provides quality products and value for money.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates is the only airline to operate an all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, further elevating the passenger experience on board through a modern, state-of-the-art wide-body fleet.