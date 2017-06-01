Nina for Alexa Proves Customer Service Is a Skill Hard to Match

Say “Hello, Nina!” if you are use to benefit from customer services from companies and brands. Nina for Alexa harnesses Nuance artificial intelligence to enable customer service as a new skill in Amazon’s Alexa enabled devices. It aims to deliver consistent, engaging and human-like virtual assistant experience.

As part of a series of advancements in conversational artificial intelligence, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) unveiled Nina for Alexa. This is the first intelligent enterprise virtual assistant that integrates with the popular internet-of-things (IoT) device. The company delivers Nina as an Alexa Skill, allowing service providers to leverage their investment in Nina to engage through Alexa-powered devices.

With Nina available across smart home devices, people can connect with their bank, airline, telephone operator and retail brands, without needing to dial a phone number. To see Nina for Amazon Alexa in action, check the video below.

It’s truly amazing to think about the expanding channels through which consumers can engage with service providers. Nina for Amazon Alexa is the first example where Nina enables engagement through Internet of Things devices, and the first example where two virtual assistants – Nuance Nina and Amazon Alexa – work together to deliver a superior customer experience.

Introduced in 2012, Nina was the first virtual assistant for customer service, and has since evolved to become a powerful “design once, deploy many” customer engagement platform that supports a consistent experience across Web, Mobile, IVR, Messaging, (e.g. Facebook Messenger and SMS), and now IoT channels such as the Amazon Echo via Alexa. Nina provides organizations with the ability to efficiently and effectively broaden their customer engagement footprint, as opposed to building implementations separately for each channel. In this way, Nina significantly lowers the total cost of development and ownership, and also gives organizations control over their brand experience. Finally, by leveraging Nina, organizations can ensure their data is secure and private, and is not monetized by other platforms for advertising or financial gain.

Nina leverages Nuance’s unparalleled conversational, cognitive and human-assisted AI capabilities to deliver superior, multi-channel, automated customer service experiences for the consumers. Nina provides an innovative blend of automated and live chat assistance, which delivers unmatched levels of customer satisfaction, and cost savings for the enterprise. The award-winning Nuance Nina has been adopted globally by leading brands and organizations, including Coca-Cola, Domino’s, IP Australia, Swedbank, USAA Bank, Windstream and more.

Nuance is a recognized leader in providing automated and intelligent AI-powered customer engagement solutions to large enterprises around the world. There are over 6,500 enterprises using Nuance’s self-service technologies, processing an estimated 14 billion transactions each year. Nuance has over 700 professional services team members who integrate the Company’s customer service solutions deeply within the back-office systems of nearly every major telecommunications and financial institution around the world, as well as leading healthcare, travel, and government organizations. In a single platform, Nuance is the only vendor to combine the tooling, intelligence and analytics of natural language processing (NLP) and cognitive technologies, as well as integrated security, to deliver automated and assisted solutions targeted to service providers needs.