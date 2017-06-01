Amazon Prime Day Will Be Longer in 2017

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day will be the longest yet since the inception of the mid-summer mega online sale in 2015.

The online retail giant is making big changes to its Prime Day this year. Amazon told marketplace sellers in an email that the mega online sale will last for 30 hours.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific time on the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living around the world. The past two Prime Day sales kicked off on midnight Eastern time.

Alone through the fact that Prime Day 2017 will be longer, the Prime member only sales event will break previous sales records. Prime Day 2016 exceeded sales by 60% over the previous Prime Day. Amazon sold millions of items in this summer sale created from scratch to mark the 10th birthday of the Prime service.

The overwhelming success made the Prime Day sale an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime.

The best buys on Prime Day 2017 will be again predominantly TV deals and special offers on Amazon devices. Prime Day is going to be one of the best times of the year to save on Echo, Dot, Kindle, Fire tablets and Fire TV gadgets. Amazon had extreme deep inventories on sales items, especially bargain TVs.

Amazon sold a staggering 90,000 TVs on Prime Day 2016. Several hundreds of thousands of Kindle e-readers sold on Prime Day around the world. The Fire Stick was the best-selling Prime Day item.