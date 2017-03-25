‘Reading Box’ Opens in City Walk

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has announced the launch of the second edition of its ‘Reading Box’ initiative, which will be based at City Walk 2 and run from 20th March to 1st April 2017. Opening its doors to visitors from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am to 12am on weekends, the initiative will be rolled out across Dubai to appear in locations including malls and public areas, providing a unique experience for participants from all communities.

The second edition of the ‘Reading Box’ will be held under the theme of ‘A generation reads. A civilization rises’, in support of the UAE’s National Reading Strategy and the National Month of Reading in March launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, commented: “The ‘Reading Box’ initiative is a direct translation of our government’s vision. It has been designed to support the UAE National Reading Strategy and instill strong reading habits across all ages in Dubai’s communities, with the 2017 edition taking fresh inspiration from the latest book written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positive.’ Throughout the book, His Highness emphasizes the importance of positivity and the crucial role it plays in motivating accomplishments, high performance and success in all aspects of life. The ‘Reading Box’ reflects on this message and focuses on spreading knowledge and promoting reading as a happiness tool for everyone.”

The ‘Reading Box’ will kick off on International Happiness Day and offer a variety of activities that aim to spread happiness and positivity. These include a dedicated happiness programme and lecture, an introduction to a new happiness book written by Abdulla Al Kaabi, and a ‘Happiness from Space’ programme from Nasser Al Rashidi, CEO of Happiness at UAE Space Agency. With the focus on children and youth, the initiative will also host a book exhibition and workshops, as well as discussion sessions that encourage visitors of all ages to consider vital societal issues in the company of writers, poets, publishers, artists and other prominent community figures. Children will also be invited to a book signing session and an interactive reading session.

Dr. Hissa bin Masood, Director of Studies and Research Centre at Dubai Culture, said: “By taking the initiative to shopping and tourism destinations, we are demonstrating our commitment to spreading a healthy reading habit across all ages and all segments of the community. The ‘Reading Box’ gives the public numerous opportunities to benefit from its activities, gain knowledge, and improve their reading habits, and we will be continuing to host the initiative at busy locations around the city to attract visitors and bring the joy of literature to their doorsteps.”

The second edition of the ‘Reading Box follows the successful first edition held from 11th to 24th October during the Year of Reading 2016 in Dubai Mall, which attracted thousands of children and adults. Visitors came from both private and public schools to participate in the initiative’s diverse activities and workshops.