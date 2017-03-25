Dubai lures MGM luxury brands with unmatchable beachfront location

A new beachfront entertainment destination has been unveiled in Dubai last week. It is located at Jumeirah beach near Burj Al Arab in Dubai and features MGM luxury brands.

Wasl Hospitality and Leisure, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, is in charge of developing the project and has selected MGM Hospitality to advise on the development of a premier destination resort in Dubai and to operate the resort when completed.

The resort that will contain 2 million square feet of built-up space, including an MGM Hotel, MGM-branded residences and a Bellagio-branded hotel containing a total of 1,000 rooms and 10 villas. There will also be a 500,000-sq-ft theater, a range of restaurants, museums, a major beach club and adventure zones for both adults and children.

The site will “occupy the longest stretch of water¬front ever developed in Dubai” along the Jumeirah Beach front.

Work is set to start on the project in the third quarter of 2017 and will take four years to complete. “We are excited and honoured by the opportunity to introduce our brands in one of the world’s fastest-growing tourist destinations,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts. “This marks the first time we will offer multiple MGM luxury brands at a prime beachfront location.”