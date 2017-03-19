UAE to celebrate International Day of Happiness

The UAE, along with the entire world, celebrates International Happiness Day on 20th March every year.

The UAE has accomplished many achievements in all areas, especially in assuring safety and security for all people living on its territories.

The UAE topped the list of Arab countries in the Global Happiness Index for 2014, 2015 and 2016 by achieving the highest rates of economic growth and increasing levels of social services to all its citizens and residents, thanks to the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE was the first country in the world to establish the Ministry for Happiness in 2016, to ensure the community’s happiness, in compliance with the nation’s plans and strategies.

The UAE exerted enormous efforts to achieve happiness for all its citizens and residents, long before establishing the Ministry of Happiness, when it launched the 2030 Development and Economic Vision Strategy as the method of operating for all federal authorities and ministries.

By looking at the initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on declaring 2017 as the Year of Giving, a comprehensive national strategy was set, with the aim to create a happy society, as giving and charity are considered the keys to happiness. As Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed, “happiness is about giving, helping people and not expecting anything in return.”

The UAE is the first Arab country in the “Global Happiness Index”, an annual index of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network under the General Secretariat of the United Nations. The index includes 157 countries, with the UAE being ranked 28th in the index of 2016, topping all Arab countries. Its results reflected an increase in the citizens’ happiness index, in comparison with 2015, from 6.9 points to 7.06 out of 10 points.

The Community Adherence Index is carried out every two years by surveying the opinions of the nation’s citizens. The index measures the values related to national identity, in which the UAE achieved a rate of 93.11 percent in 2015.