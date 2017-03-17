Five Star Hotel Apartments in Business Bay for Investors with Vision

Strategically positioned in Business Bay, the fastest growing district of Dubai, this soon to be completed building of five star hotel apartments is an ideal choice for investors with a long term vision. If you are one of them, email here for more details.

Serviced hotel apartments are very popular in Dubai due to the transitional character of city, where young people from all over the world come to search for opportunities.

The contemporary serviced apartments are designed by Yoo Studio, founded by Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox. Eclectic yet refined, the Culture palette encapsulates a passion for appropriating the most beautiful and exquisitely produced objects and ideas from the past, placing them alongside the most amazing designs of today.

The hotel property will be under the management of a world-renowned hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne, popular for maintaining high-class amenities.

Property owners are offered the opportunity to earn guaranteed returns up to 14% for the first two years. In addition, they can enjoy 20-day complimentary stay at the property each year as well as an array of benefits at Millennium hotels in Middle East and Africa. For Middle Easter frequent visitors to Dubai this is an ideal opportunity to maximise their stay and earn income during the rest of the year.

The building comprises of hotel apartments including studios, 1, 2, 3 bedroom and 3 bedroom duplexes. Some of the apartments offer views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. An infinity pool on the 25th floor overlooks Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai.

As in every five start hotel, there is a luxury spa, gymnasium, gourmet F&B outlets, visitor parking spaces. In addition, on the ground floor there will be a dedicated retail area of approximately 11,000 sq.ft.

The project is due for completion in Q4 2017 and will be operational from the second quarter of 2018.

The global hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels is a dynamic hotel company that owns, asset manages and/or operators over 120 hotels worldwide. With almost 40,000 rooms around the world, and a portfolio of brands that serve different market segments, Millennium & Copthorne is committed to a customer-centric philosophy to deliver the highest levels of service to its guests.

As a centrally located building with high end finishings and operated by an established hotel operator, this property makes a lot of sense for real estate investors.