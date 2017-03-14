wasl Launches Karama Bazaar

wasl offers free stalls for Emirati small business owners

wasl Asset Management, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has announced the launch of wasl Karama Bazaar, which will provide free stalls for Emirati small business owners. The event will be hosted at the Karama Central Market within wasl buildings, and will run from March 16 until April 7, 2017 on Thursdays and Fridays from 2-10 pm. This initiative is part of a series of activities the company will carry out for the 2017 Year of Giving.

At the non-profit event, 28 local entrepreneurs will be provided free stalls to support their commercial activities, where they will display a variety of products, ranging from clothes, accessories and dukhoon, to handicrafts, food and beverages. The Karama Bazaar will provide a boost to small-to-medium size Emirati businessmen, and communicates wasl’s commitment towards all segments of the local community. Activities will also include an open mic session, stage performances, roaming entertainment, caricature and henna artists, and Bollywood dancer shows.

Zainab Mohammed, Chief Property Management & Marketing Officer at wasl properties said: “This initiative is just one element of a comprehensive wasl programme, which aims to support the UAE’s 2017 Year of Giving initiative. This series of activities will support the small-to-medium size local entrepreneurs that make such a valuable contribution to the national economy.”

Amongst wasl’s community initiatives to take place at Karama Bazaar will be the ‘wasl Bazaar Graffiti’ competition, which invites the public to visit the bazaar, find the graffiti wall, and spot the hidden word for a chance to win cash prizes. Once they have guessed the word, visitors to the bazaar must take a selfie with the graffiti wall behind them and post it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #waslBazaarGraffiti. From among the correct entries, four winners will be randomly selected to receive a cash prize of AED 2,500 each.

Karama is a much sought-after district for both residents and businesses thanks to its proximity to major areas in Dubai, its high population density and its vibrancy. wasl has supported positive redevelopment by introducing a total of 4,902 residential and commercial units in Karama since 2008.

“wasl takes the important role it plays in Dubai’s social fabric seriously and has always been highly invested in supporting the different segments of its community. Our organisation has already taken a number of innovative steps to rejuvenate older Dubai areas with a modern twist, such as our recent street art initiative, which brought colour and vibrancy to Karama. We are proud to play a vital role in re-energising this important city hub and introducing modern, contemporary living standards to the area” concluded Zainab.