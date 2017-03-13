‘Spring into Yas’ to Deliver a Vibrant Array of Events and Activities on Yas Island

Spring festivals and events being held between March 17 – April 29, 2017, across several Yas Island attractions

Trailblazing Blue Man Group to perform at du Forum from April 18 – 22, followed by a UAE-debut headline show by highly-acclaimed recording artist Olly Murs on April 28

Extensive line-up of hands-on activities and captivating entertainment for the whole family at the Yas Marina, Yas Mall and Yas Waterworld

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier entertainment destination, is set to embrace a fresh spring season with its colourful ‘Spring into Yas’ campaign— rolling out an extensive array of family-friendly events and entertaining activities from March 17 to April 29, 2017. The upcoming season will see bold performances by the theatrical Blue Man Group and multi-platinum recording artist Olly Murs, at the du Forum. In addition, the island’s many attractions have planned a range of other activities, including the ‘Spring Festival’ at Yas Mall, the ‘Springfest’ at Yas Waterworld, as well as the ‘Springtime Festival’ and ‘Splash’ at Yas Marina.

Sharing his anticipation for the upcoming festivities, Gerardo Llanes, Executive Director, Yas Island Destination Management said, “There’s always something exciting happening on Yas Island! With ‘Spring Into Yas’, we’ve planned a diverse roster of vibrant and colourful events to delight people of every age, background and taste. Whether they’re here for a thrill, looking to chill, or a mix of both, our visitors will be able to enjoy a refreshing array of hands-on activities and captivating entertainment with their friends and family this spring.”

Setting its eye on Abu Dhabi, global phenomenon, Blue Man Group (BMG), is scheduled to host eight performances at the du Forum from April 18 – 22. For the first time ever in the region, the distinctive trio of dynamic blue men performers will make their way to the UAE capital as part of their new world tour, showcasing classic favourites along with new content – original music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. Creating experiences that defy categorization, the BMG will take their audience on a journey that is funny, intelligent and visually stunning.

Not to be eclipsed by the incoming blast of sound and colour at Yas Island, critically acclaimed, British recording artist Olly Murs, is also set to put on a headline show on April 28, for the first time in Abu Dhabi at the du Forum. Following the success of his massive UK tour and new album ’24 HRS’, Olly’s fans in the Middle East have the opportunity to witness a live performance of the album’s centre piece, ‘Years and Years’ – an expansive, explosive and spine-tingling belter.

Among the numerous island-wide activities being held as part of ‘Spring into Yas’, Yas Mall is bringing joy and fun to all family members, tourists and residents, with its own annual Spring Festival, at the ‘Adventures in Candy Land’. From March 30 – April 7, mall visitors will revel in an atmosphere adorned with unique exciting decorations of colourful candy, chocolates and lollipops, with the chance to enjoy a wide array of roaming entertainment and stage shows, candy games and workshops. Shoppers at Yas Mall will also have the opportunity to win amazing daily prizes and golden tickets upon spending 400 AED. The promotion will kick off on the 16th of March for three weeks followed by the final raffle draw. The lucky visitor who holds the Golden Ticket will win a gift card worth AED 50,000 from Yas Mall.

The fun doesn’t stop here; dive into the action and enjoy a fun weekend out with the annual Splash at Yas Marina— the most anticipated water-themed event in Abu Dhabi. On March 24 and 25, from 10am to 6pm, visitors can enjoy an extensive array of water-based entertainment and activities, suitable for watersport enthusiasts or complete novices, as well as families looking to make a splash with their little ones. Some of the many onshore and offshore activities and entertainment available during Splash include: wakesurfing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing, floating obstacle course, inflatable water slides, cruises, boat driving tutorials, interactive environmental workshops, as well as live music with food and beverages.

The outdoor excitement continues with the fourth edition of the Springtime Festival at Yas Marina. Over the weekend of April 14- 15, from 1pm to 6pm, celebrate all things cute, fluffy and very, very chocolaty— no matter your age! Activities for the entire weekend include:

Kids Play Area – For AED 30 per child, families can enjoy unlimited access to ‘Springtime Festival’ at Yas Marina themed game stalls with the chance to win delicious chocolate prizes!

Craft & Create Corner – While the kids play, parents can visit the Craft & Create Corner to discover and learn new skills. A variety of free workshops will be held throughout the weekend on a range of various topics, such as creative gardening, painting, ceramic, flower arrangements and much more;

Spring Market – Visitors can browse the large Spring Market at Yas Marina featuring around 40 new pop-up shops.

Other attractions available at Yas Marina will include a petting farm and a bouncy castle, live acoustic music, sweets – crepes and ice cream kiosks, as well as attractive deals and special springtime-themed promotions from Yas Marina’s seven restaurants. Entrance to this event is free and visitors need only register for the various activities upon arrival at the Information Kiosk.

To the joy of families across the UAE, Yas Waterworld will also be debuting its own one-of-a-kind Springfest from March 23 to April 15, as the world’s only Emirati-themed park transforms into the ‘springiest’ destination in town! The park is all set to deliver a list of exciting daily activities including:

A Springfest maze;

Music and games at Amwaj;

Meet and greet with the Yas Waterworld characters;

The launch of the limited edition ice cream treat – Yas Twister;

Amazing giveaways and prizes.

Wrapping up and celebrating the end of the season, a park-wide Springfest ‘Egg Hunt’ will take over Yas Waterworld that is sure to make this complete family experience even more memorable. Visit www.yaswaterworld.com to book your tickets today.

Yas Island visitors are encouraged to visit its revamped website, www.yasisland.ae and share their favourite ‘Spring into Yas’ moments, say more about their experience, and recommend those experiences on social media with the hashtags #YasIsland and #SpringIntoYas.