Emirates Aviation University Offers Scholarships

Emirates Aviation University has announced special offers on its tuition fees effective immediately and valid for registration by May 31st, 2017. The offers vary between 20% and 50% and will be granted to all prospective students on foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing our students with the best education and development support, we have taken the decision to offer a range of generous scholarships which will contribute to their future success. The scholarships include several programmes and will support students who are planning to pursue their education at Emirates Aviation University,” said Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor – Emirates Aviation University (EAU).

The offer will include 20% scholarship on Bachelor of Business Administration in Aviation management, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, Applied Bachelor Programmes such as Aerospace and Avionics Technology, Foundation Programmes such as Certificate 3 in Engineering and Engineering Foundation Programme. It will also include 30% scholarship on Applied Bachelor Programmes such as Air Transport Management, Business Administration and Business with Marketing, Business with HR Management, Business with Accounting & Finance, Foundation Programmes such as Certificate 3 and 4 in Business, Aviation Operations with Business, Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Sciences Programmes such as MBA in Aviation Management and MSc in Aviation Safety and 50% scholarship on Optimisation and Statistics.

EAU will also provide special offers on student accommodation which will be ready in summer.

Established in 1991, EAU is the academic wing of the Emirates Group and considered to be a leading educational institution for a wide range programmes and degrees including aeronautical engineering, aviation management, business administration, and aviation safety & security studies. Emirates Aviation University (EAU) has been an established collaboration partner of Coventry University since 2006. EAU’s programmes have been internationally and nationally accredited by QAA, National Qualifications Authority, and Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs and passed with flying colours.