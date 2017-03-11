Four Seasons Hotel New York Reopens after Fundamental Transformation

Over the last two decades, Four Seasons Hotel New York has consistently set the bar for quintessential Manhattan residential living. Now the magnificent collection of newly remodeled suites, junior suites and corridors, a project personally overseen by visionary hotelier and design innovator Ty Warner, continues this legacy, by creating a new standard of excellence in New York City.

Exquisitely designed suites imagined by visionary hotelier Ty Warner soar high above the city’s storied skyline, offering an unrivalled dimension of opulent living at New York City’s most prestigious address

As a true patron of architecture, Warner curated each and every design element for the $120 million renovation. Contrasting textures and unique architectural details combined with unmatched views of New York City create a beautifully designed, tranquil escape that no guest would ever want to leave. All of the newly-unveiled interiors remain true to the celebrated modern-deco style of I.M Pei, the architectural mastermind behind the building’s iconic design.

“I traveled around the world to select the finest fabrics, exotic stone surfaces and furnishings in order to create the Ty Warner Penthouse, the most expensive and extraordinary residence unrivaled in luxury hotels,” Warner said. “I have taken inspiration from my travels and created a seamlessly designed oasis fit for the most luxury conscious travelers. No attention to detail and no cost were spared in order to provide a rarified experience unmatched in Manhattan.”

Handmade king-sized lighted-pedestal beds with custom linens appear to float above the ground. Handcrafted furnishings made from rare Japanese tamo ash, cerused oak and bespoke fabrics add to the sleek monochromatic style. Distinctive English Sycamore wood paneling as well as Lizard Gold and Chabata wallcoverings are featured throughout, and custom-woven, 100% wool carpets and hand- knotted rugs lend the living spaces an intimate yet elegant feel.

Each of the newly designed 368 studio and suite accommodations boast oversized windows that can actually be opened, a rarity in New York City and offer sweeping panoramic views of Manhattan and an abundance of natural light. All accommodations feature striking, custom-designed ziggurat ceilings with variable lighting, and when the sun sets, lighting can be adjusted to suit the mood.

Luxurious Italian Breccia Oniciata marble enhances the spacious bathrooms which include separate glass enclosed showers, oversized deep-soaking tubs, many with Jacuzzis, which fill in two minutes, remote controlled mirrored televisions and Bvlgari amenities. Accommodations feature oversized walk-in English Sycamore closets with a separate make-up area. Curved 65-inch and Curved 55-inch HD televisions bring a state-of-the-art entertainment experience with an awesome feeling of being immersed in the picture itself in every suite. Each space is graced by individually selected original artwork to enhance the feeling of a posh private residence.

“The expense and thoughtfulness that Mr. Warner has invested in this renovation elevates Four Seasons Hotel New York to a new level of Manhattan living,” said Mehdi Eftekari, General Manager. “In contrast to the activity of New York City, guests will be immersed in serenity in our new extraordinary suites and junior suites. There is literally no other property to compare with it and guests should expect a truly exceptional experience the moment they enter the door.”