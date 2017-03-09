Gate Village 11 development named ‘The Exchange’

Following the appointment of Khansaheb as the main contractor for the project in July 2016, concrete works of the substructure have been completed, with the podium level on target for completion in March 2017, in line with planned milestones. The concrete skeleton of the structure will be completed by July 2017, with completion of The Exchange expected in the first quarter of 2018.

“The Exchange is a very attractive addition to our existing Gate Village and highlights our efforts to continuously enhance the appeal of DIFC, a destination beyond a financial centre. This latest development is testament to the significant demand for space at DIFC, as we endeavour to further develop our infrastructure and offering to meet the requirements of our growing community, in line with our 2024 strategy,” said Nabil Al Kindi, Executive Vice President of DIFC Property Development.

Built at a total construction cost of AED180 million, The Exchange will have a total leasable area of 13657 square metres, offering 10591 square feet of office space and 3066 square metres of retail space.

A concourse floor, located on the podium level of The Exchange, will have offerings from two world-class restaurants. The outlets will front onto The Exchange Square, a landscaped piazza which will serve as an extension of the existing Gate Village podium. The first floor of the development will include a state-of-the-art business centre, with high quality finishes and fit-outs, with seven additional office floors above it. The top floor of the development will provide a dedicated rooftop space for a unique addition to DIFC’s acclaimed portfolio of international restaurants.

Furthermore, long-standing DIFC tenant Nasdaq Dubai has confirmed its relocation from DIFC Precinct Building 5 to the eighth floor of The Exchange.