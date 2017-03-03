Fifth and largest edition of The Sheikha Manal ‘Little Artists Program’ launched

Art is a tool which can be used to share cultural values and provide a platform for dialogue between cultures

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has announced the launch of the fifth and largest edition of The Sheikha Manal “Little Artists Program”. The Program will take place during the 11th Art Dubai exhibition, from 15-18 March 2017, at Madinat Jumeriah.

HH Sheikha Manal has stressed the importance of fostering a local artistic movement, in order to share cultural values and provide a platform for dialogue between cultures.

HH Sheikha Manal highlighted the successful strategic partnership between The Cultural Office and the world-leading Art Dubai exhibition, which has helped to foster a thriving artistic community, with the aim of supporting the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. HH said: “In line with our belief in the importance of art and its role in educating and building societies, as well as sparking creativity amongst young children, developing an educational art platform is vital. This will support in developing a pool of talented emerging artists across the UAE, in line with the leadership’s vision to strengthen the UAE’s artistic and cultural scene.”

HH continued: “We are committed to enhancing creativity and providing a stimulating environment for children to develop their creative thinking. Through art, we can support the development of children’s personalities, helping them to become accomplished adults who are active in their communities.”

HH explained that the “Little Artists Program” encourages young people to become creatively involved in the arts, and serves as a platform for creative thinking and artistic expression within the region. HH said: “The ‘Little Artists Program’ plays a significant role in the UAE’s cultural movement, by providing young people with the skills and confidence to express their interest in the arts, and by instilling an artistic culture amongst children which will encourage them to grow into talented professional artists in the future.”

Sharing her expectations for this year’s ‘Little Artists Program’, HH said: “Our goals for this program are drawn on the successes of past editions. More workshops and discovery tours are taking place each year, to enhance the number of children participating and expand on their creativity. Creativity, which is an important source of inspiration for the next generation, also plays a key role in improving children’s intellectual capabilities. As such, we look forward to launching other collaborative cultural programs and to building new partnerships to strengthen creative capabilities, as we continue to foster innovative future generations.”

The fifth edition of The Sheikha Manal ‘Little Artists Program’ is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in partnership with Art Dubai and The Cultural Office of HH Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Through the ongoing collaboration between both parties, the program has received a very positive response from the public and high levels of participation.

The Sheikha Manal “Little Artists Program” provides a unique opportunity for young artists, aged between 5 and 17, living in the UAE to engage in various art activities which will hone their artistic skills, encourage innovative ideas, promote artistic values, and provide them with the experience they need to move forward in their artistic careers, in line with The Cultural Office and Art Dubai’s ongoing commitment to develop the UAE’s artistic and culture scene.